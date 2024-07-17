Yara Gambirasio Series Breaks Hearts Yet Again





It was November 26, 2010 when a 13-year-old rhythmic gymnastics enthusiast disappeared into thin air in the town of Brembate di Sopra after stopping by the gym to bring a stereo. And it was February 26, 2011, exactly three months after her disappearance, when the girl’s body was found, by chance, in a field. The girl’s name is Yara Gambirasio and her terrible story, unfortunately, we all know it.

Netflix has decided to tell it once again in the form of a documentary, after the 2021 film entitled Yara with Chiara Bono. The idea is by Gianluca Neri who developed and directed the 5-episode docuseries “The Yara case: beyond any reasonable doubt” with a documentation work that began in 2017 analyzing over 60 thousand pages, hundreds of gigabytes of images, audio and video of the investigation documents.

Neri’s study for this Netflix series was extremely rigorous, where he tried to give a dark story that is still full of holes and incredible events, a sense, an explanation, a linearity for a truly interesting final product. Composed of two timelines and two points of view, that of the victim’s family and that of the person convicted of the crime, Massimo Bossetti, this series offers the public an intense 360-degree story that leaves the floor to anyone who was involved in this story and allows any reasonable doubt related to the story to have its space to be able to express itself.

Netflix’s docuseries on Yara Gambirasio will keep you glued to the screen and at the same time break your heart for the umpteenth time, leaving you astonished by a story full of incredible coincidences and a justice system that struggled enormously to bring an end to the case.

Between archive footage, reconstructions of more or less plausible hypotheses, never-before-explored leads and testimonies from those who experienced this story first-hand, including Massimo Bossetti himself, who revealed his version of the facts from inside the prison where he is serving a life sentence – while still declaring his innocence – this series is a hypnotic and poignant tale, as hypnotic and poignant as this story has been for Italy as a whole.

You are horrified, you question everything, you wonder how it is possible that you cannot find a certain explanation for such a cruel crime story and why the truth about how things happened that evening has not yet fully emerged.

One thing, however, is certain, Yara is no longer here, her life stopped at those 13 years that saw her still a child with her mind only for her greatest passion, rhythmic gymnastics. And then there is Massimo Bossetti, the so-called “unknown number 1” who is in prison for a DNA found on little Yara’s clothes and will remain behind those bars for the rest of his life. The competent institutions have spoken, the verdict has been given and the only thing we can do is remember Yara and hope that a tragedy of this kind never happens again.

Rating: 7.4