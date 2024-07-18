Zelensky attacks Orban (without naming him): “EU and NATO can do without him”

In Budapest, his loyalists waste no time in stressing how their leader is the only one in Europe with the “credibility” to mediate between Russia and Ukraine with a view to achieving peace. But apparently, at least in Kiev, something in Viktor Orban’s supposed authority has cracked. “Why should we consider such a person?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday upon his arrival in the United Kingdom for the European Political Community summit.

To be precise, Zelensky did not name the Hungarian prime minister, but the recipient of his message is more than clear: “If someone in Europe tries to solve problems behind the backs of others or at the expense of someone else, if someone wants to make some trips to the war capital (Moscow, ed.) to talk and maybe promise something against our common interests or to the detriment of Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person? The EU and NATO can deal with all their issues without this person,” is Zelensky’s reasoning.

As is known, after taking over the reins of the EU Council (i.e. the rotating presidency of the body that directs the work of the ministers of the 27 member states), Orban immediately launched into a sort of diplomatic activity, first going to Kiev (where he met Zelensky), then to Moscow and finally to Beijing. The tour, not agreed with Brussels, triggered furious controversy from the EU and other governments of the bloc, while the European Parliament officially condemned the meeting in Moscow with Vladimir Putin.

Orban, however, does not seem intimidated by the reactions (which he most likely expected) and through his spokesperson has made it known that he will continue with what he believes to be a peace mission: “We are the only ones capable of negotiating with all parties,” the spokesperson explained. Apparently, however, Zelensky does not share the same opinion. At Blenheim Palace, where the CPE summit is taking place and in which Orban himself is also participating, the Ukrainian president is trying to obtain greater support for defense from European partners: “We will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex, discuss future defense cooperation and expand our defense capabilities,” he announced on X.