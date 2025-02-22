Crging, Serendipity, Wanderlust. These are English words whose meaning we know but that we do not know how to translate literally. The English language, in fact, is rich in terms that express specific concepts and cultural shades often difficult to make with a single word. Words like Awkward or Wholesome, untranslatable in Italianhighlight how every language reflects unique perspectives of the world, and knowing them not only enriches our vocabulary, but it also allows us to better understand the cultures that give birth to them.

10 Assolutable British Words in Italian

Wanderlust

It is a word used above all by people who identify themselves as adventurous, eager to know and discover the world. Derived from the German “Wandern“, Wandering, and”lust“, wish, “Wanderlust“It perfectly describes the desire, a strong impulse of traveling and exploring the world. In Italian, we could translate it as a “desire to travel”, but the expression does not fully capture the intensity and passion of the original term.

Serendipity

Coined by the English writer Horace Walpole in the eighteenth century, “Serendipity“refers to the fortuitous discovery of something precious or pleasant while looking for anything else. In Italian we could talk about “lucky randomness“or”fortuitous discovery“, But none of these expressions fully makes the idea of” unexpected “that characterizes the term. It has been made to include the word” serendipity “in the vocabulary, but it would be preferable to use the original English term.

Overthinking

Overthinker It is the one who reflects excessively on something, analyzing so much every detail to the point of becoming paranoid. In Italian, we could translate with “think too much“or”brood“, but we have without a single word that summarizes the whole concept. TheOverthinking It can create a circle of thoughts from which it becomes difficult to go out, often reaching strong stress, until they live a real decision -making paralysis.

Cring

“Cring“It is one of the words that in recent years we have felt more and more and that has been made space in daily conversations, especially among young people. With this term a feeling of embarrassment or discomfort caused by behaviors of others considered embarrassing or ridiculous. In Italian, we could use expressions like “embarrassing behavior“, But there is no equivalent term that captures the same nuance.

Cozy

The term “cozy“Describe calm, welcoming, warm situation, In an image: a hot room and a blanket to wrap during a cold day. In Italian words such as “welcoming” or “comfortable” approach the meaning of the English term, but they cannot completely transmit the intimate and peaceful atmosphere implicit in “cozy“.

Awkward

The adjective “aWkward“It is used to describe situations or people who cause discomfort, embarrassment. In Italian, terms such as “uncomfortable” or “embarrassing” can resume its meaning, but always marginally. In this specific case, the word is used in relation to social interactions or moments in which we want to highlight that the other person is out of place.

Mindfulness

Another word that in recent years feels pronounced more and more often in relation to the sphere of personal well -being and emotional tranquility, is “Mindfulness“. The concept that underlies the term derives from the Buddhist traditions and, more specifically, refers to the practice of being completely present and aware of the present moment, accepting one’s thoughts and feelings without judgment. It could be translated into Italian with concepts like “awareness“or”mental presence“, but also in this case our language does not capture the philosophy below the word in question.

Fluffy

Tender and soft as a cloud: “fluffy“It is an adjective that describes something soft and light, which in the consistency recalls the softness of the clouds or hair of a bunny. In Italian we could say”soft“Or“soft“, But from these words the idea of ​​vaporosity of” remains outside “fluffy“, A word that is usually used to describe cushions, hairy or sweet animals. Particularly tender.

Trepidation

No, it does not indicate positive trepidation regarding something positive. It is a word used mainly in literature and psychology: “trepidation“Indicates a feeling of anxiety, fear or anticipatory concern for something uncertain or hypothetically threatening. In Italian we could translate it with “fear“,”apprehension“But the idea of ​​a nervous fear That “trepidation“Evocate.

Wholesome

The term “Wholesome“It is used to describe something that is healthy, genuine, positive, both for the body and for the mind. In Italian, it can be translated with”genuine“,”moral“,”nutritious“, but they are terms that only take the meaning of Wholesome.