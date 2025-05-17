10 foreign words that fascism had Italianized: here are what they are

During the Fascist twenty years (1922–1943), the regime of Benito Mussolini started a profound transformation of the Italian language, Italianize different foreign terms for Promote a “pure” and “autarchic” lexicon. This policy was a real ideological tool aimed at strengthen national identity and consolidate control of the regime on the company. The use of foreign words was perceived as a threat to national identity and as a sign of servility towards foreign culturesin particular the Anglo -Saxon and French one. There Law of 23 December 1940, n. 2042prohibited the use of foreign words in the heading of the companies and advertising, delegating to Royal Academy of Italy the arduous task of providing the list of the Italian terms to be used in place. The Italianization process involved numerous terms of daily use, about 500, collected in the book “Barbaro dominion”, from sport to cinema to food, and even surnamesoften with curious or artificial results. It is also interesting to mention the political choice to replace the “she” form of courtesy, because it is considered too feminine with the “you”, perceived much more virile.

10 Italianized Termini

Cocktail

Cocktail → Arlecchino drink: expression created to replace the English original and evoke a more Italian and folkloristic image, recalling the colorful mask of the art comedy.

Tennis

Tennis → Basketball: the name tennis derives from the ancient French teles (“Keep”), the call with which the player indicated that he was ready to serve the ball. Basketball was an ancient game practiced in Italy since the Middle Ages, a precursor of modern tennis. Hence the choice of re -humbled the historical term to give an “native” dignity to the sport practiced by the elites.

Bar

Bar → Mescita / quisibeve: Symbol of Anglo -Saxon modernity, it was seen as a model to be expelled. The term “mipita” was already in legal use (e.g. “driving license”) but also became mandatory in the names of the premises. “Mesita” indicates the act in itself to pay drinks (from the verb mix); “Quisibeve” is instead an invented neologism, with an almost popular flavor, which literally means “here you drink”.

Buffet

Buffet → Refreshments or cold table: the French term “buffet”, introduced by the personal chef of Francesco I, Pierre Buffet, between the 16th and 17th centuries, was replaced with “refreshments” or “cold table”, expressions that describe a light meal served standing.

Sandwich

Sandwich → Sandwich: It takes its name from Count John Montagu, IV count of Sandwich, an eighteenth -century English nobleman. The Count, passionate about card games, was said to be served a stuffed sandwich in order to continue playing without interrupting the meal. “Tramezzino” was coined by Gabriele D’Annunzio To evoke a “small interval” (partition) between two slices of bread. If we think about it, it doesn’t sound so far away, in fact the word established itself and still survives.

Brioche

Brioche → Brillian: many names of French sweets were Italianized, as well as croissant It was replaced with croissant; Brioche was Italianized in “British”, adapting the pronunciation and spelling to the Italian linguistic system.

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires → Buonaria: Italianization also affected several foreign cities including the capital of Argentina.

Claxon

Claxon → Trumpet or siren: The acoustic device for vehicles was Italianized with onomatopoeic sounds that describe the sound emitted.

Whiskey

Whiskey → Brandy: whiskey derives from the Gaelico UISGE BEATHA (“water of life”), transformed over time into “whiskey” or “whiskey” (Scottish and Irish). Matevitis in Italian derives from the Latin aqua vitaesame etymological root, used since the Middle Ages to indicate any distillate of high -gradation alcohol, obtained from cereals, wine or marc. During fascism, to encourage “Romanity” and cultural autarchy, the word “brandy” was officially used to replace “whiskey” in the documents, in the bars and restaurants price lists.

Gangester

Gangester → Criminal: the term gangster was born in the United States in the early decades of the twentieth century, from “gang“(band) +”-ster“(suffix indicating an agent), to indicate members of organized criminal gangs, often linked to smuggling (especially during prohibition). Malfactor is an ancient term of the Italian language, of Latin origin (bad facere,” to hurt “), and generally indicates those who perform criminal actions. Therefore it was chosen as a substitute, being a term already used in criminal law and in official documents.