10 historical photographs that have marked the XX and XXI centuries: how to write history with light

Palestinian child mutilated due to the Israeli bombings. Photo Credit: Mahmood Anjour (Vita.it)



Throughout history, some iconic photographs have crystallized unforgettable moments and details: for this reason they have become famous all over the world and have influenced public opinion about a series of events. On the occasion of the World Photography Daywhich occurs every year on August 19, we examine ten of the most iconic and important photographs ever taken, arranged in chronological order from the oldest to the most recent.

Death of a militian (1936)

Death of a militia (art.sky.it).



The famous photo taken by Robert Capa portrays a militia affected to death during the Spanish civil war who opposed the Republicans to the nationalists led by Francisco Franco.

The photo, taken in September 1936 in Cerro Muriano, near Cordova, became famous the following year, after being published by the American magazine Life. The authenticity of death of a militia, however, is not sure. Capa claimed to have immortalized, albeit casually, the exact moment in which the soldier Federico Borrell García He had been struck by a bullet shot by franchises. Some scholars confirm this thesis, but others believe that the scene had been built ad hoc by the photographer and that the death of the soldier had been simulated.

The child of the Warsaw Ghetto (1943)

Child who surrenders to the Nazis in the Warsaw ghetto. Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons



In April 1943 the Jews locked by the Nazis in the Warsaw ghetto rebelled: it was an act of courage and despair, repressed after a few weeks by the German armed forces, who dismantled the ghetto and deported the inhabitants in the extermination camps (The rebellion should not be confused with the more general revolt of Warsaw, which took place in 1944).

The photograph of the child who surrenders to the Nazis, considered one of the most iconic images of the Holocaust, was taken by a SS photographer, Franz Konradand attached, together with 48 other images, to the report that the General of the SS Jürgen Stroop He sent to his superiors to make them budget of the destruction of the ghetto.

The Flag of Victory in Berlin (1945)

The Flag of victory over the Reichtstag Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons



In April 1945, the soldiers of the Soviet Union reached Berlin, causing the definitive collapse of Nazi Germany. On April 30, the soldiers of the Red Army were able to hoist the Soviet flag on the ruins of the Reichstagthe Parliament building. The scene, however, was not immortalized by any photographer and therefore two days later, on May 2, it was reconstructed ad hoc: Some soldiers pointed out the flag independently and a photographer took a sequence of 36 images. The most famous photo, published for the first time in Russia on May 13th, became one of the most common representations of the victory over Nazism.

Guerrillero Heroico (1960)

Heroic Guerrilla Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons



Ernesto Che Guevara It was one of the most iconic figures of the twentieth century. His most famous photography, Heroic Guerrille, was taken to Havana on March 5, 1960 from Albert Korda On the occasion of the funeral of the victims of the explosion of the ship the couabwho transported weapons for the Cuban armed forces. The vessel exploded at the port on March 4, causing the death of 75 people, for an attack that, according to the Cuban government, had been organized by the CIA.

What is certain is that the photograph of Che Guevara was published by some Cuban newspapers, but at the moment it did not become popular. His fame is due to an Italian publisher, Gian Giacomo Feltrinelliwhich in 1967 visited Havana and learned of the shot. Back in Italy, he printed the image as a cover of the Bolivia Diary of Che Guevara (which in the meantime had been killed) and on some posters. Since then, Guerrillero Heroico has had a huge fortune: it is printed all over the world on T -shirts, stickers, posters, design objects. In Cuba it is even present on the three -pesos banknote (today in fact no longer used). According to many sources, it is absolutely themore reproduced image in history.

Buzz Aldrin on the moon (1969)

Aldrin on the Luna Photo Credits: NASA.GOV



On 20 July 1969 the lunar module of the Apollo XI mission, with on board Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Neil Armostrongplaced on the moon. Of the numerous photographs taken on the satellite by the astronauts, one of the best known is the one that portrays Aldrin frontally. In the reflection of his visor, the lunar module and the silhouette of Armstrong are clearly identified, which took the photo. And there is no doubt, despite the proliferation of conspiracy theories, that everything is true.

Napalm Girl (1972)

Napalm Girl Photo Credits: News.bbc.co.uk



During the war in Vietnam, the Armed Forces of the United States and those of their South -Vietnamese allies did not scruple in carrying out Napalm bombings (an incendiary substance). The photo Napalm Girl, taken theJune 8, 1972, portrays a nine -year -old girl, Kim Phúcas he flees naked from the village of Trag Bang after being seriously burned by the bombs released by the aviation of the South Vietnam. Phúc escaped screaming “Brucia, burns”, together with other children. The burns caused serious damage and forced her to a long hospitalization, which lasted 14 months. Phúc, however, miraculously succeeded to survive. Today he lives in Canada and is UNESCO ambassador.

The photograph that made it famous was taken by Nick UtVietnamese photographer present in Trag Bang (recently the attribution to UT has been questioned). Despite being known as Napalm Girl, the official name The Terror of War.

Afghan girl (1984)

Afghan girl Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons



In 1984 the American photographer Steve McCurry He visited a field of Afghan refugees in Peshawar, Pakistan, and photographed a girl with a vitreous gaze, whose name he ignored. The photo, entitled Afghan girl, was published by the National Geographic Magazine in 1985 and became the symbol of the conflicts of Afghanistan. The identity of the young woman remained unknown until 2002, when McCurry went to her research and, after various vicissitudes, managed to find her: it was Sharbat Gulaborn on March 20, 1972 and in the meantime became the mother of three children. In 2021, after the return to power of the Taliban, Sharbat left Afghanistan and was welcomed in Italy.

Creation pillars (1995)

Pilastri della Creation (on the left the 1995 photo of the Hubble Telescope; on the right the 2021 photo of the James Webb telescope) Photo Credits: NASA via Wikimedia Commons



Columns of gas and dust interstellar in the nebula eagle, 5,700 light years from the earth. The photography of the creation pillars was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope on April 1, 1995. In 2021 another telescope, James Webb, captured the image again. Photography is famous because it has made it possible to improve the knowledge of Stars formation processbut also because it shows the ability of our technologycapable of shooting images after thousands of light years. To get an idea, consider that a light year is equal to almost ten thousand billions of kilometers.

The death of Alan Kurdi (2015)

The death of Alan Kurdi Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons



Alan Kurdi was a Syrian childdied on September 2, 2015 while with his family he tried to cross the arm of the sea, just four kilometers wide, which separates the Turkish city of Bodrum from the Greek island of COO. The dream was to reach the European Union and leave the wars and persecutions behind Syria behind. Alan’s family had paid A large sum for the short trip From Türkiye to Greece, but the rubber dinghy on which he traveled, loaded more than necessary, overturned at sea. For Alan there was no escape. The image of his body lying on the shoreline became The symbol of the Syrian refugees crisis.

Mahmoud Ajjour, the Palestinian child mutilated by the bombs of Israel (2024)

Mahmood Anjour Photo Credits: Vita.it



The genocide that the Israeli armed forces are making in the Gaza strip does not spare children, who die every day Under the bombs, hunger and thirst. One of the photos that shows atrocities in the raw way portrays Mahmoud Ajjour, a nine -year -old boy seriously injured in March 2024: As he fled during a bombing, he turned to encourage family members to run and was hit by the explosion of a bomb that destroyed his arms, leaving him mutilated.

Mahmoud was welcomed in qatarwhere he is struggling to learn to live in his new condition.