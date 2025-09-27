40 curiosities about Super Mario Bros, the Nintendo video game that has existed for 40 years

Super Mario Bros It is not only a video game, it is a pop phenomenon that has accompanied entire generations for forty years, evolving without ever losing its identity. From debut in 1985 on the Nintendo Entertainment System up to the most recent incarnations for SwitchMario built an imaginary made of fantastic worlds, iconic soundtracks and recognizable characters even by those who have never taken a controller in his hand. The plumbing plumber conceived by Shigeru Miyamoto in 1981 became a global icon, a symbol of the entire videogame medium. On the occasion of his 40th anniversarywhich took place the 13 September last, we review 40 Curiosity of Super Mario Bros.

The Mario character It was created by Shigeru Miyamoto For Donkey Kong In the 1981using the unused hardware of Radar Scopean Arcade video game developed and published by Nintendo in 1979which was a flop. The original name Designed by Miyamoto it was Mr. Videoto be used in multiple titles such as universal mascot. Originally the main character of the successful Nintendo series was nicknamed Jumpman: the name Mario was officially adopted in 1985 with the exit of Super Mario Bros In honor of Mario Arnold ryethe Italian-American who in 1981 He rented a warehouse in Nintendo. At the start It was not hydraulic but carpenterWhy Donkey Kong (the title in which the character originally appeared) was set in a construction site. In addition to plumber and carpenter, Mario was doctor, car driver, soccer player, basketball player, boxer and even referee. The design of the iconic character was in some way encouraged by the technical limits present at the time when the game was debuted: the hat It was a gimmick to avoid the difficulties related to realistic hair, i moustache To emphasize the nose and the dungarees to distinguish the arms. Donkey Kong Jr. of 1982 It is the only game in which Mario has an antagonist roleso much so that in the promotional material of the game, it even has tanned mustache in a particular way, to underline its evil nature. Bowserhistorical enemy of Mario, in Super Mario RPG of 1996having understood that he has common objectives with him decides completely exceptional to collaborate with his rival of all time. Always remaining on Bowser,, this it had to be an oxbut a badly interpreted drawing made him the turtle (and not a dragon, as some think) we know today. Mario’s brother, Luigidebut in Mario Bros of 1983set in Fogne of New York. Wariorival of Mario, appears for the first time in Super Mario Land 2; His name is a fusion of “Mario” and the Japanese adjective “Warui” what does it mean “evil”. The first Super Mario Bros revealed beyond 40 million copies in less than 10 yearsalso thanks to the bundle with the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System). With Super Mario Bros The Mushroom kingdompopulated by Elements inspired by folklore more than ad Alice in Wonderland. There Mario’s first appearance in a sport is in Golf For Nes del 1984although it is never called by name in the game in question. Koji Kondo he composed the soundtrack with the famous Ground Themealso played by symphonic orchestras. The iconic musical theme remained beyond 100 weeks in the ring rankings of Billboard. There Japanese version Of Super Mario Bros 2 of 1988 was considered Too difficult for the West; He arrived in Europe and uses a modified version of the title Yume Kojo: Doki Doki Panic of 1987. In 90s A survey highlighted as American children they recognized the character of Mario more easily of that of Mouse. THE Chain Chompthe chained black spheres characterized by sharp teeth, arise from a Miyamoto’s childhood memorywho was chased by a dog of a neighbor as a child who was unable to bite him precisely because he was retained by the chain he was linked to. THE Whomp Of Super Mario 64 derive from a myth belonging to Japanese folklore: the Nurikabea sort of “spirit-muzzle” that terrifies travelers. THE Boo They were inspired by the wife of the co-designer Takashi Tezukashy but capable of sudden shots of anger. Super Mario Land For Game Boy del 1989was the first title that was produced without Miyamoto. Revealed beyond 18 million copies and introduced the Princess Daisy. There Princess Peach it was called “Toadstool” in the West until 1993. The movie Super Mario Bros of 1993 with Bob Hoskins And Dennis Hopper It was a flop, but today it is considered a cult. From the 1995 Mario’s official voice is of Charles Martinetwhat a double too Luigi And Wario. Super Mario Galaxy of 2007 He was born from a technical demo called Super Mario 128with dozens of small Mario moved on curved surfaces. The series Super Mario holds the Guinness World Record as most successful videogame franchisewith beyond 839 million copies sold. Mario appeared in more than 200 titlesfrom platform to sports spin-offs. The animated movie Super Mario Bros: the great mission to save Princess Peach It was the Mario’s debut in the cinema: it happened in 1986 in Japan. In the 1986 Mario’s debut also took place in an educational game – I AM A Teacher: Super Mario Sweater – who taught knitting a Mario -themed sweater. In the 1993 the educational game came out Mario is missing! which revealed the fear of the darkness of the character. Luigi It is traditionally capable of jumping higher than Mario, ability introduced into the Lost Levels. Bowser Jr.introduced in 2002he is the only recognized child of Bowser. PaulineMario’s first flame, today is a secondary character, mayor of New Donk City. Daisyafter the debut on Game Boy, has become a sporting icon in Mario Tennis of 2000. Second Super Mario World 2, Mario met Yoshi When the plumber was just a child. The World Record of completion Of Super Mario Bros is of 4 minutes, 54 seconds and 565 thousandthsestablished in 2025. In 2015 Miyamoto ironically stated that the full name of the hydraulic was “Mario Mario”. The movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie of 2023 is the First film based on a video game to reach the billion dollars of collections. Super Mario Bros 3 appeared for the first time in the film The Wizard of 1989.

