5 beautiful Netflix series that (unfortunately) we have already forgotten

Nowadays in the serial world everything flows so quickly that it has become very easy to forget what you have seen and even what you have loved. With dozens of new TV series arriving on the main streaming platforms every week we are so bombarded by new stories, new characters and new worlds that we discover that watching the TV series itself has become extremely rapid, because it has to leave room for the next new thing to immediately emerge from our baggage of memories.

This, however, also makes us forget what we like and it is a real shame.

On Netflix, in fact, there are series that are so beautiful, profound and capable of making a difference that unfortunately we have already forgotten but which should be revisited, savored and valued again.

Here are the 5 best Netflix series of recent years that no one talks about anymore but that we should rediscover as soon as possible.

Behind His Eyes, the thriller that left us speechless with its ending

A psychological thriller capable not only of hooking the viewer from the beginning but of surprising so much with an ending that we can consider the most shocking of all time. “Behind Her Eyes” is exactly one of those series that no one talks about anymore but that the public should rediscover as soon as possible.

The story is that of Louise, a single mother who is having an affair with her boss, the psychiatrist David. Her life takes a strange turn when she befriends Adele, her lover’s wife, and finds herself trapped in a web of lies and secrets where nothing is as it seems.

Behind His Eyes: The Review

The Watcher, the thriller about the mysterious (and real) stalker that has us glued to the screen

What a series “The Watcher”. And it is no coincidence that behind this title there is one of the strongest names in the modern serial panorama: Ryan Murphy. This series, inspired by a story that actually happened and not yet resolved, is one of those titles that fascinates and disturbs at the same time and certainly glues you to the screen, leaving an indelible mark in the memory of those who have seen it.

What is he talking about? Of a mysterious stalker who sends threatening letters to the new tenants of the house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. But who is he? And why does he want new home buyers to leave? An incredible story full of mysteries, secrets and a absurd and fascinating ending.

The Watcher: the review

The Watcher: the true story that inspired the series

The Watcher 2: when does it come out?

Russian Doll, a psychedelic and enlightening time travel

If you have never seen this masterpiece created and starring Natasha Lyonne, take action immediately because “Russian Doll” is a wonderful series. It is a story about time travel but, above all, a very profound reflection on the life hidden in a story between drama and comedy.

There is a woman who finds herself stuck in a mysterious time loop: every day she relives her 36th birthday party. He soon discovers, however, that there is another person who is experiencing the same situation as him. From here he will begin his incredible journey through time to break this loop.

Russian Doll 1: the review

Russian Doll 2: the review

Russian Doll 3: when does it come out?

BoJack Horseman, the best series ever about human psychology

This is, perhaps, Netflix’s best animated series ever. And it is such an intelligent and profound story about human psychology that to see it you have to be psychologically ready to deal with your conscience. “BoJack Horseman” is a brilliant cartoon that everyone should have seen at least once in their life.

The protagonist is a character who is half horse and half man. He was once a television star but now finds himself living with a present of addictions, emptiness and alienation.

A masterpiece.

The best animated series on Netflix

1899, the magnetic sci-fi thriller from the creators of Dark

It is a sci-fi series which, unfortunately, has been talked about too little and which, unfortunately, we have all forgotten about but “1899”, born from the same creators of “Dark” is a phenomenal series that should be rediscovered as soon as possible.

It is set in 1899 on a steamship full of migrants heading west, leaving the Old Continent behind. The passengers, coming from different European nations, have in common hopes and dreams for the new century and for their future abroad.

However, the crossing takes an unexpected turn with the sighting of another migrant ship adrift on the high seas. What they find on board will transform their journey to the promised land into a terrifying nightmare.

1899: the review