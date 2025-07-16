5 beautiful news of the week: from solar energy to the EU to Wimbledon balls as tane for mice

The 5 beautiful news of this week come from all over the world: in Italy the rate of school leaving has reached its historical minimum, while in the European Union thesolar energy It was the main source of electricity in June for the first time, overcoming the fossil. In the meantime, over 50,000 tennis balls of Wimbledon they will be reused as a dens for small rodents, while in the United States a surgical robot has completed an entire operation without human support.

So our weekly appointment with the 5 optimism pillsso as to regain some hope on our country and the world around us.

The 5 good news of the week

In June, solar energy was the first source of electricity in the EU

For the first time in history, l‘solar energy It was the main source of electricity In the European Union: in June 2025, in fact, photovoltaics generated the 22.1% of the electricity of the whole EU, thus marking a new record. Consequently, the use of coal For the production of energy, it fell to historical lows, stopping at 6.1%: it is 2.7 percentage points less than the same month in 2024 (when it was 8.8%).

According to the data provided by the EMBER EMBER Energy Tank, during the month of June 13 European countries they also recorded theirs Historic Maximics in sun production. Among these there are also i Netherlandswith a share of 40.5%, and the Greecewhere 35.1% of electricity was produced thanks to the sun.

In Italyon the other hand, the solar energy record was reached in May 2024: in any case, our country remains well positioned, with almost the 20% of June electricity produced by photovoltaics.

The graph reports the electricity percentages produced in June throughout the EU through sources of solar, nuclear, wind energy, etc. Credit: EMBER



Elic energy has also achieved excellent results: thanks to windabout the EU was generated about the 15.8% of electricity (in May it was 16.6%), levels that had never been reached in the same period of previous years.

In Italy, school leaving has reached the minimum since 2018

According to the latest report of the Invalsi Research Institute, the school leaving explicit has reached its minimum since 2018: the percentage of boys and girls among the 18 and 20 years who have not achieved a high school diploma and who are not in training, it fell from 14.5% in 2018 to8.3% of 2025.

The report highlighted how, over the past few years, the contrast tools atschool abandonmentalso through paths of greater inclusion and intervening directly from the early years of primary school.

The trend of explicit school leaving in Italy from 2018 to today. Credit: National Report Invalsi 2025



Among other things, Italy managed to respect the goal set by the PNRRaccording to which we had to reach a 10.2% school leaving rate by 2026.

The first surgical robot that operates alone

A surgical robot performed an intervention for the first time in full autonomy on the simulator of a patient: it is the robot SRT-H (Surgical Robot Transformer-Aerarchy), designed by a team of researchers from Johns Hopkins University, who was able to remove a gallbladder After being trained through a series of video of surgery.

In particular, the robot managed to replicate a sequence of 17 steps without human support, correctly identifying the blood vessels and also managing to self -configure and make decisions in real time Based on the characteristics of the patient.

Being still in the test phase, the intervention was carried out on the simulator of a patient, but the goal of scientists is to gradually implement this new technology even in real operations, always with the presence of the medical team. SRT-H, among other things, was designed for interact: during the operation it is able to respond to gods voice commands provided by surgeons and follow their suggestions.

Wimbledon tennis balls become la thels for small rodents

The tournament of Wimbledon It ended with a historical result for our country: Jannik Sinner It is the first Italian in history to win the tennis tournament. At this point, however, what happened to all the balls used during the two weeks of the sports competition? Thanks to an initiative of the Wimbledon Foundation launched already in 2022, more than 50,000 balls will be reused to create some tanne intended for small rodents and wildlife.

Specifically, tennis balls will be recovered to host the Committee micesmall rodents who measure between 5 and 7 centimeters and weigh just 5 grams: generally, these small rodents build their lairs in great meadows or agricultural land. Due to intensive agriculture, however, their natural habitats have been deeply damaged: that’s why tennis balls represent a perfect refuge, especially to protect them from great predators. After being perforated and emptied, the balls can go to host up to Ten Topolins at the same time.

The first interior solar panels designed

A team of researchers from the University of Taiwan has developed the first interior solar panelsdesigned to transform the light of electricity bulbs. These are panels made in Perovskite, a crystalline mineral known for its unique properties and already used to build Transparent photovoltaic panels.

These new cells, however, have also been designed to transform artificial light a into electricity a low intensitylike the one produced by the internal lamps. While direct sunlight produces an illumination of approximately about 12,000 luxinternal lighting reaches about 2,000 lux. The efficiency of these solar panels is around the 40%: It is however a technology still under development, but the final goal is to integrate them into small domestic devices such as remote controls or toys.