5 good news of the week: from free public transport in Piedmont to Geco reappeared to the Galapagos

The 5 beautiful news this week concern Italy and beyond: while in Piedmont i public transport will be free For all university students under 26, in Veneto thePoveglia island will return accessible to citizens after being uninhabited for 57 years. In the meantime, a specimen of gecko Phyllodactylus maresi that had been thought of for millennia, while a Helsinki There have not been fatal road accidents over 12 months thanks to the introduction of the limit of 30km/h.

The 5 good news of the week

In Piedmont public transport for free for students under 26

In about Piedmont 107,000 University students under 26 they can traveleking free on public transport throughout the region. The initiative, called “Piemove”, was launched by the Piedmont Region with a double goal: to promote, on the one hand, theUse of public transport In all provinces and guarantee, on the other, one financial support for all university students.

In particular, the initiative is reserved for students, residents or non -residents, enrolled in a Piedmontese university, and with an ISEE indicator of up to 85,000 euros. The travel title will have a duration of 12 months (including the summer months during which academic lessons are not carried out) and will be valid on board All meansfrom buses to trams, from subway to trains, urban and suburban.

In Piedmont there are three public universities (theUniversity of Turin, the Polytechnic el ‘Eastern Piedmont University), but the proposal will also be open to the students of the private universities who will request it.

The island of Poveglia, in the Venice lagoon, reopens to citizens

The island of Povegliain the Venice lagoon, will return accessible to citizens after being uninhabited for more than 57 years. The State Property Agency has entrusted the “Poveglia for all” association La management of the island for the next 6 years: the goal is to enhance the northern part of the island, where a urban park open to all.

Poveglia, in reality, is made up of three nearby islets that they have seen from above have the appearance of a trapeze, for a total surface of about 72,500 square meters. The central islet, the largest in size, still hosts the remains of some pavilions of a dismissed psychiatric hospital in 1968, while on the other two there is nothing.

After being uninhabited for several decades, in 2014 the island was auctioned to manage private individuals, an operation strongly criticized by the Venetians and in fact canceled shortly after. Now, after 11 years of battles by the local population, the island returns to be a common good of citizens: In addition to the involvement of the inhabitants, the project aims to protect biodiversity and protect the habitats and species of animals on the island.

In the Galapagos, a specimen of gecko disappeared for millennia

On the island of Rábida, in the Galapagos, a specimen of gecko tiny, which had been thought of for millennia. It is the Phyllodactylus maresi (also known as Geco from the Mares leaf fingers) and his presence on the island dates back to more 5,000 years agoafter fossil bone fragments had been found brought back to olcene.

His reappearance on the island was favored by an environmental restoration project launched in 2011 by Island Conservation, with the aim of eradicating the invasive rodents like the rats (introduced on rábida by humans), who threatened local species as the same Phyllodactylus maresi.

It must be specified that this specimen of Geco was however present in the nearby islands, such as Bartolomé and Mares: now, also thanks to the collective efforts, this species has also returned to Rábida.

The specimen of phyllodactylus maresi found on the island of Rábida, in the Galapagos. Credit: Island Conservation



In Helsinki no fatal road accident thanks to the limit of 30 km/h

For the first time in the history of Helsinkithe capital of Finland, there have been no fatal accidents during the Last 12 months: The last one had taken place in July 2024 in the Kontula district. It is an important fact for a city of about 700,000 inhabitants and that was favored, at least in part, by the introduction of the speed limit of 30 km/h in most roads starting from 2021.

To allow compliance with this limit, the Municipality has installed numerous cameras throughout the capital: at the same time, some lanes intended for cars have been restricted (so as to push motorists to slow down) and it was the traffic In some areas of the city, encouraging pedestrian areas and public transport.

According to Istat data, between 2010 and 2024 throughout Finland the fatal road accidents decreased by 35.3%, with a road mortality rate which fell from 50.8% to 31.4% within 14 years. To have a comparison, in 2024 in Italy the road mortality rate reached 51.4% (with a variation of 17 percentage points compared to 68.8% in 2010).

The world population of tigers has grown by 60% in the last 15 years

Over the past 15 years, the total number of tiger in the world is increased by 60%: In 2010, in fact, they counted about 3,200 Tigers Global level, with this kind of animals increasingly at risk of extinction due to poaching, deforestation and illegal trade, with the sale on the black market of bones and other parts of the body (often used in some traditional oriental medicines).

Collective efforts and global initiatives to protect these animals, however, seem to have made their fruits: according to the last WWF report, Today they estimate just over 5,500 tigers in naturemainly distributed between 10 countries (India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Russia, China, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia), with India that counts the largest population with 3,682 specimens surveyed. There Thailandon the other hand, it was the first country of Southeast Asia to have increased the national population of tigers, estimated between 179 and 223 tigers.

In the last three years, in fact, the Thai government has freed over 100 Sambar deer in the territories inhabited by the tigers, while an increase in specimens of Banteng has been reported (a kind of wild cattle): clearly, the greater the number of prey, the higher the possibilities of survival and reproduction of predators such as tigers.