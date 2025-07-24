5 good news of the week: from the cycle paths in Italy to the Kiwi bird that returns to New Zealand

The 5 good news of the week.



The 5 beautiful news this week they take us around the world: in Italy the cycle paths they are increasingly longer, for a total of 5,758.9 km (+27.4% in 5 years), while the first were successfully tested underwater solar cells. In the meantime, a specimen of Kiwi Pukupuku bird In New Zealand, where it was thought to be extinct, while in Denmark the First law against deepfakethat is, photos, videos and audio created with the IA starting from real content.

Our weekly appointment with the 5 optimism pillsso as to regain some hope on our country and the world around us.

5 beautiful news of the week

The Kiwi Pukupuku bird returns to New Zealand

In New Zealand a specimen of Kiwi Pukupuku (Apteryx Owenii), the smallest of the five different species of Kiwi birds. It is a bird that, in reality, cannot fly, has an rounded body similar to that of a hen and feathers that seem hair. Has no tail, but has a very long beak With the nostrils placed eventually instead of the root, as happens for the other birds.

Almost 50 years It was thought that this animal was extinct in New Zealand: the last sighting on mainland of the Kiwi Pukupuku, in fact, dates back to 1978. This species is particularly vulnerable To the predators: the kiwi chicks come out of the nest in search of food 5/7 days after being born, thus becoming easy prey for larger animals.

Precisely for this reason, it was believed that they had survived approximately 2000 specimens, scattered throughout the New Zealand offshore islands (such as Maud Island or Kapiti Island). Through a DNA test, however, it has been confirmed that it is a specimen of Pukupuku.

The specimen of Kiwi Pukupuku sighted in New Zealand. Credit: Department of Conservation New Zealand.



Increasingly longer cycle paths in Italy

In Italy the cycle paths are increasingly extended: according to the last ones Istat datain 2023 they passed i 5,758 kmgrowing the 6.4% Compared to 2022. In general, over 5 years the roads reserved for bicycles increased by 27.4%, with an average density of 29.7 km per 100 km2 territorial surface and more than two capitals out of three which have at least 10 km of cycle paths. Nationally, the cities that dedicate more space to cyclists are Bergamo And Padua.

The monitoring of the extension cycle paths was started in 2000: from that year, the network has grown constantly, with an average of +7.5% per yeardespite the numerous difficulties in terms of space and bureaucratic complexity for the approval of projects.

The first European law against Deepfake arrives in Denmark

Denmark is the first country in Europe to develop a bill against i deepfakei.e. the audio and video content created through artificial intelligence and which reproduce or imitate the identity of a real person. Specifically, the bill recognizes the copyright of each person regarding his own face, body and also the voice, with the aim of protecting citizens from any abuse of theGenerative artificial intelligence.

The entry into force of the law could already be in 2026: at that point, every Danish citizen will be able to claim the use of his own image to create online content, even if it is not a professional artist. This protection will also be extended to any type of content generated without consent, with the possibility of requesting it removal and to obtain a possible compensation in case of damage. As a result, the platforms that host Deepfake could also run into sanctions.

Test the first underwater solar cells

A team of Italian researchers has shown that the solar cells made of perovskite can work efficiently even in a aquatic environment. The study was carried out by CNR-Ism and by the institute for chemical-physical processes (CNR-IPCF), in collaboration with the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the Bedimensional company.

Specifically, the tests were conducted on some solar cells made with a specific perovskite (Fapbbr composition 3 ), a material known for its efficiency and able to react to a much wider range of frequencies than visible light alone.

From the results it emerged that, if immersed In the first centimeters of water, these solar cells were able to produce even more energy than when they were exhibited in the air: the researchers tested the performance of the devices by immersing them the first time for 24 hours and the second time for 120 hours.

These cells were then positioned at three different depths: 0.5 cm under the surface of the water, 3 cm And 6 cm. Just at 0.5 cm, the devices showed an increase in efficiency up to 8% compared to the initial conditions outside the water. The cells were then encapsulated to improve stability and avoid water corrosion and potential lead release.

An online platform to protect races and sharks

The WWF launched the digital platform TSHARKS, designed to monitor and protect Sharks and races In the Mediterranean Sea, where over 50% of these specimens is threatened. These animals, however, play a crucial role for the Mediterranean: specifically, sharks keep in balance there food pyramid (of which the summit occupy), while the breeds are essential to support the ecosystems associated with the seabed.

The project, initially started by the University of Padua and then expanded in collaboration with other entities including the WWF and the Agency for the environment of Corsica (France), is therefore proposed to facilitate the control and study of the elasmobranchi (a subclass of fish that includes sharks and races) through the tagging: on the dorsal fin of the sharks, not invasively, small numbered labels (thin and long as spaghetti) will therefore be applied, which will allow you to recognize individuals over time and trace the movements.

At the moment, in the system they have already been inserted 2,500 specimens: The portal will allow researchers to record all the data collected on the field, also allowing fishermen and anyone in the sea to report any sightings or dangers for the safety of these animals.