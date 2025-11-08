5 practical tips to protect your online privacy and reduce risks

There online privacythe control of one’s data on the internet, is an increasingly central topic in the society we live in. This is because digital welcomes more and more data and information about us: from our online habits, to the medical records saved on our smartphone, through to photos of our latest holidays shared on social media and career updates published on LinkedIn. Everything now goes online and this is why having a good culture of privacy is essential to avoid getting caught in the IT traps spread across the Web. Let’s see, then 5 tips to put into practice immediately to protect your privacy and avoid taking risks online.

How to protect your privacy online so you don’t run risks

Create secure passwords with the three-word method

Let’s start from passwordthe first line of defense for our accounts but also the most overlooked. Passwords that are too short or predictable (like “123456”) can be guessed in a matter of moments by automatic programs that try thousands of combinations per second. To avoid unpleasant surprises it is essential create strong passwords and to do this in a very simple way and without resorting to ad hoc software you can use the so-called three word method. How does it work? Take three words at random, without a logical connection between them, join them and add numbers and special characters at the beginning and/or at the end to make them even more robust. The important thing is that the three words chosen do not derive from your personal information, such as anniversaries, names of close people, favorite teams, and so on. These details, in fact, can be obtained from what you have already published online in the past.

Rely on a password manager

At this point the password management. The more services you use, the more passwords you will collect over time. Remembering them all is complicated, and for this reason many people end up using only one everywhere, which can represent a big problem: if a service suffers a breach, that same password can be tried on other accounts, a technique known as “credential stuffing”. To avoid this, there are password managers, applications or functions integrated into the browser that securely store your passwords, automatically enter them only on the correct site and, sometimes, warn you if one of your credentials has been published online. If you use personal devices, relying on your password manager may also be fine; on devices shared with others, however, you should never, ever save passwords, since anyone could access them.

Turn on two-step verification and passkeys

Even with well-constructed and managed passwords, the risk of running into an attack exists and this is why, whenever possible, it would be better enable two-step verification to make access much safer. It works like this: in addition to the password, a second element is requested, such as a temporary code sent via app or SMS (although the latter are less secure than authentication apps). This means that even if a cybercriminal manages to steal your account password, with two-factor authentication enabled, they won’t be able to get into it unless they also have access to the second factor. Activation takes a few minutes in your account security settings, and you won’t have to repeat the code every time you log in, but only when something appears suspicious, for example when you try to log in from a new device.

Another option that we suggest you adopt whenever possible are the passkey. These act as an alternative to passwords and base their operation on a key pair encryption system: a private key remains saved in your device, while the public key is stored by the service you access. To confirm access, you can then proceed with biometric authentication (i.e. with fingerprint or facial recognition) or the unlock code set on the device. This way you don’t need to remember or type passwords and, at the same time, the risks of credential theft and phishing attempts are significantly reduced, also greatly simplifying account management.

Protect your browsing with a VPN

When you surf outside your home, especially on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, it can be useful protect your browsing with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A virtual private network routes your connection through an intermediate server and can make your location appear to be coming from a different location. This way you reduce the amount of data the network can collect about you. However, it is important to choose reliable services: some free VPNs may sell data or not properly encrypt traffic.

Use social media intelligently

To conclude, we suggest you use social media intelligently. Applying the suggestions we have given you in the previous points would be of little or no use if, on your own initiative, you decide to reveal your entire private life online. Take this moment to review the privacy settings of your social accounts, limiting who can see your posts, deleting old content that no longer represents you and thinking before publishing details that could allow an attacker to steal your identity and impersonate you.