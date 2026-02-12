56 Days: trailer, plot and release date on Prime Video of the erotic thriller series featuring Damiano David’s girlfriend

56 Days (original title 56 Days) is coming to Prime Video, an erotic thriller TV series created by Lisa Zwerling (ER, FlashForward) and Karyn Usher (Prison Break, One Tree Hill) and inspired by the bestselling book of the same name written by Irish author Catherine Ryan Howard (published in Italy by Fazi Editore). Below is all the information on the plot, cast (with Damiano David’s future wife as the protagonist) and release date, and at the bottom the official trailer in Italian.

What 56 Days is about

56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting by chance in a supermarket, fall immediately and dangerously in love. Fifty-six days later, homicide detectives arrive at Oliver’s apartment and find an unidentified body, brutally murdered and intentionally left to decompose. Did he kill her or did she kill him? Alternating scenes from the present, in which the intense day dedicated to the investigation takes place, with flashbacks of the tormented love story between the two young protagonists, the series is a one-of-a-kind crime story and a gripping psychological thriller.

The cast of 56 Days: Damiano’s ex-Maneskin girlfriend is there

The two protagonists of the series are the Canadian Avan Jogia and the American Dove Cameron. The latter could soon obtain Italian citizenship, given that she is the betrothed of Damiano David, the singer and former frontman of Maneskin, with whom Dove Cameron has been in a relationship since 2023, which recently culminated in the marriage proposal.

Also in the cast are Karla Souza and Dorian Missick. 56 Days is written by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher, executive producers together with James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Danielle Bozzone and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon. Writer Catherine Ryan Howard serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster.

When 56 Days comes out on Prime Video

All 8 episodes of 56 days will be released with the possibility of binge watching from Wednesday 18 February at 9 am Italian time.

The trailer of 56 Days