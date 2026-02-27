6 films, 2 series and 2 documentaries to watch on Prime Video this weekend (27 February – 1 March) after or instead of Sanremo

Whether you are a spectator of Sanremo or not, this weekend too you cannot live by the Festival alone. So count on our streaming tips to choose what to watch on Prime Video instead of or after the singing festival in Liguria.

Let’s start with the news, pointing out the action movie The Bluff, two documentaries between basketball and music, and then don’t forget the new episode of Alex Cross 2 and above all the ending of Beast Games 2. And then, as always, take a look at the expiring content that we have selected for you, you will surely find the film to (re)watch. The choice is yours, happy viewing and have a good weekend!

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association (US docuseries) – releases February 24

4 binge episodes

Soul Power is the complete story – and first docuseries – of the American Basketball Association. The series chronicles the 1967 launch of this ambitious league and how a group of franchises – most of which moved or closed their doors – challenged the NBA on and off the court for nine compelling seasons, examining the ABA’s lasting impact on the sport of basketball, including the introduction of the 3-point shot; the All-Star Game dunk contest; the transition of franchises such as the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs from the ABA to the NBA; strengthening the role of women in the sports business; and the rise of superstar players and leading figures in professional basketball such as Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Spencer Haywood, George Gervin, Rick Barry, and George Karl. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the ABA’s merger with the NBA.

The Bluff (US action film) – released February 25th

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent pirate past after finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her beloved husband TH (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when his infamous ex-captain Connor (Karl Urban) returns seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is destroyed. Forced to face the demons she tried to bury, Ercell finds herself thrust into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s ruthless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of Skull Cave and the towering cliffs of Cayman Brac, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff: a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action adventure about family, survival and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run (UK documentary) – available from 27 February at 9am

Man on the Run takes viewers on an intimate journey through the extraordinary life of Paul McCartney after the breakup of the Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife Linda. Directed by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the evolution of McCartney’s solo career as he faces numerous challenges as he attempts to create new music to define a new decade. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul’s post-Beatles transformation era from a unique and immersive perspective.

Beast Games 2 episode 10 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 25th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

Episode title: A 5 million dollar decision. Old alliances shatter as the 6 finalists fight their way through stabbings and plots to take home the $5 million. They have a life-changing sum of money at their fingertips, but who will be crowned the new Beast Games champion, Team Strength or Team Cunning?

Alex Cross 2 ep. 5 (US crime TV series) – release date 25 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Episode title: Climbing. A turning point brings Cross and Kayla closer to one of the two vigilantes who agrees to turn himself in if Cross goes to the rendezvous at a specific location. But Kayla senses it might be a trap.

Lions for Lambs (USA thriller film 2007) – expiry date March 1st

Robert Redford, Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep star in this powerful and provocative film, which investigates the complexity of war… and its consequences for two soldiers fighting to survive on the other side of the world, in Afghanistan.

The Magnificent Seven (Western film USA 2016) – expiry date March 1st

Director Antoine Fuqua revisits this classic of the western genre in which seven mercenaries come together to save a village from the sordid plans of an unscrupulous businessman. With Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio and Peter Sarsgaard!

The Weather Man – Comedy film USA 2005 – expiry date March 3

David Spritz, a Chicago television weather forecaster, is a real celebrity. He has a fabulous salary and his job only takes him two hours a day. He is also the favorite target for throwing soft drinks and fast food, he is divorced, he is neglected by his children and his father does not respect him. Now he wants to take back his destiny…

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (USA action film 2005) – expiration date March 5

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the enthralled co-stars of in one of the most anticipated and thrilling action films ever made. After five (or six) years of marital bliss, suburbanites John and Jane Smith (Pitt and Jolie) are enslaved to a routine the size of the Grand Canyon… until the truth comes out!

Mistress of Her Own Destiny (UK drama film 1998) – due date 5 March

Veronica Franco, beautiful daughter of the courtesan Paola, loves the noble Marco in return. Their love is impossible due to the girl’s social condition. So Paola decides to direct Veronica into the work she has done for years and after convincing her, her apprenticeship begins. It will be the only way for the young girl to enjoy some education and education