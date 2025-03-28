7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, damage in the country and collapse of a skyscraper in Bangkok

A violent magnitude earthquake 7.7 hit the Myanmar (ex-wheer) tonight at hours 00:50 (local hours, the 7:20 in Italy) to about 18 km north-west from the city of sagaing. The shock, given its high magnitude, has been felt distinctly throughout the country, causing damage also in the capital Naypyidawover 300 km away. Fortunately, victims are not reported at the moment, although several buildings have collapsed throughout the country. The earthquake was warned to China and Thailand where, a Bangkokdespite the epicenter was located over 1500 kma skyscraper under construction collapsed, trapping under the rubble 43 workers.

The shock recorded a hypocentro of just 10 km – therefore extremely superficial – and was followed by a second earthquake at hours 1:02 magnitude 6.4, with epicenter not far from the first. But what were the causes of these earthquakes? From a geological point of view, it is aSeismically active area: the nearby fault of Sagaing – homonymous to the city – between 1930 and 1956 he has already been responsible for 6 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 7.0.

This also explains why in Myanmar the damage has been relatively contained: given the history of the country, many buildings are equipped with anti -seismic systems to resist even intense shocks. The same cannot be said of Bangkok and Thailand, since this It is not in itself a very seismic area And simply suffers from the most distant earthquakes. Consequently, the anti -seismic constructions are less, and therefore the damage can be equally serious despite the greatest distance.

