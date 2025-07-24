"A born loser, a badly hard lifestyle ": but Ozzy was (and will remain) a phoenix

Culture

"A born loser, a badly hard lifestyle “: but Ozzy was (and will remain) a phoenix

“A born loser, a badly hard lifestyle”: but Ozzy was (and will remain) a phoenix

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How dryer works and what type to choose according to needs
"A born loser, a badly hard lifestyle “: but Ozzy was (and will remain) a phoenix
What makes the smell of summer rain so particular? The chemistry of Petricre