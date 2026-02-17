A controversy broke out at the Berlin film festival

Culture

A controversy broke out at the Berlin film festival

A controversy broke out at the Berlin film festival

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
A controversy broke out at the Berlin film festival
Why Olympic athletes bite gold medals on the podium
REM dreams could promote creative problem solving: what the new study says