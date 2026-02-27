A festival that seems to be made a bit with ChatGpt

Culture

A festival that seems to be made a bit with ChatGpt

A festival that seems to be made a bit with ChatGpt

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
A festival that seems to be made a bit with ChatGpt
Why Pakistan Attacked Afghanistan, Declaring the Start of “Open War”
Sky and NOW, all releases for March 2026