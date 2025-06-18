"A House of Dynamite" It's the new Netflix movie by Oscar -winning director Kathryn Bigelow

From the Oscar -winning director Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to have brought home the coveted statuette for the best direction in 2010 with the film “The Hurt Locker”, a new action film arrives on Netflix. It is titled “A House of Dynamite” D is a historical/political feature film on the history of a missile launched against the United States. But let’s try to understand something more on this title coming soon on Netflix.

A House of Dynamite: the plot

When a single missile, not attributed, is launched against the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

A House of Dynamite: who is in the cast

To date, the protagonists of the film have not yet been communicated.

A House of Dynamite: when it comes out on Netflix

In House of Dynamite it will be released on Netflix soon. An official release date has not yet been indicated.

Alexander Marchall

