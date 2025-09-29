A huge submarine mountain 4200 meters high in the Pacific Ocean

Credit: Noaa



A large submarine mountain (sex) 4200 m high above the ocean seabed was discovered by the researchers of the Noaa (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) during an expedition to the western ocean north of Palaua island country located east of the Philippines. The top of the mountain is found 240 m below the surface of the ocean. The relief was identified and mapped thanks to a sonar In an area unexplored so far. THE sex They are generally ancient extinct volcanoes, very important because they host a remarkable biodiversity and condition the trend of ocean currents. It is estimated that there are about the seabed all over the world over 100,000but so far only a minimal part has been explored.

The discovery of the submarine mountain in the Pacific

The submarine mountain was discovered during the shipping Beyond the Blue of the Noaa, which is exploring the waters of the Palau National Marine Sanctuary, a protected area of ​​the western Pacific that constitutes a natural laboratory in which scientific research can be conducted undisturbed. Here a search ship moves on the marine surface back and forth as if it were a cutter. Under its hull a sonar It emits a bundle of sound waves that bounce on the backdrop and go back: from the time spent between sending and the return of the signal it is possible to obtain the depth of the seabed and reconstruct how it is done. The data obtained are used to create high resolution maps showing the seabed with all its details, including the underwater mountains.

The area of ​​exploration in the western Pacific (in red the journey of the research ship). Credit: Noaa



In this case the sex uncovered has surprising dimensions: rises Above the ocean seabed for 4200 ma value that corresponds to the middle of the altitude of Everest. Its top is relatively shallow, since it is only found 240 m below the surface of the ocean. In the future it is expected to use the map of this area to explore it up close through remote controlled vehicles (ROV, Remotely Operated Vehicle). In this way you can deepen your knowledge of sex From a geological and biological point of view. These reliefs host one remarkable biodiversity. In fact, they constitute an ideal habitat for fish, crustaceans, cephalopods and sponges and corals that find hold on their slopes.

The Batimetry of the Seamount discovered in the western Pacific. Credit: Noaa



Because it is important to know the existence of sex In the ocean seabed

To date, only a minimal part of the underwater mountains existing on our planet has been identified: it is estimated that in total there are 100,000 And that more than half are in the Pacific Ocean. More generally, so far just the 25% of the seabed Oceanici was explored and mapped in detail. The goal, by 2030, is to mapping them entirely. Knowing their batimetry in a precise way, and therefore the possible presence of submerged dryers and reliefs, allows to reduce the dangers for navigationboth on the surface and submarine. Knowledge of the morphology of the seabed also improves the understanding of the propagation of the waves of tsunami and how they move the ocean currents.