A partial eclipse of sun on 21 September is coming, but it will not be visible in our hemisphere

Artistic representation of a partial solar eclipse.



Sunday September 21, 2025when here in Italy it is now forwarded, the other head of the world will be able to attend the show of a partial solar eclipsean astronomical phenomenon that takes place when the Moon disc covers that of the sun in part. The spectacular astronomical event, which will follow the suggestive lunar eclipse of September 7 by 14 days and will precede the one day theautumn equinoxwill see the sun covering up to a maximum of the 78% about the southern part of the New Zealand.

What will be seen during the partial eclipse of the sun and how much it will last

The moment in which the show will begin will be at 19:29 Italianwhen the first parts of the southern hemisphere will begin to be covered by the penumbra projected by the passage of the lunar disc in front of the sun. The culmination will arrive at 21:41 Italian. when the maximum coverage of the solar disk will be reached. The alignment between our star and our satellite will then end at 23:53 Italian. Below you can see how the two celestial bodies will appear in the part of the partial eclipse.

Forecast of the solar partial eclipse of 21 September 2025 in the place and at the moment of maximum coverage. Credit: Timeanddate.com



Those who can attend the show, therefore, will be able to see the sun cover up to a maximum of the 78%.

Where the partial solar eclipse will be visible and when there is the next one

The eclipse will be visible mainly in New Zealand and in other smaller insular nations than Oceania. The map below shows the areas of visibility divided by percentage of sun disk covered by the moon. The maximum achieved will be of theAbout 80% In the south-western Pacific off the southern coasts of New Zealand. The maximum coverage in the mainland will be of the 78.5% in the’Macquarie IslandTasmania territory between New Zealand and Antarctica. Unfortunately the eclipse will be visible in scarcely populated territories: they are 410,000 About the people who live in areas where the coverage of the sun disk exceeds 70%.

Map of the visibility of partial solar eclipse of the 21st Settmebre 2025. Credit: Timeanddate.com



Once the phenomenon is finished, we should wait about six months for the next solar eclipse, which will be annular And it will also be visible in the southern hemisphere (in particular in southern Africa) on February 17, 2026. But for us the next date to be marked on the calendar is that of 12 August 2026 when we have anTotal solar eclipse in Spain which will be partial here in Italy.