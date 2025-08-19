A period of relative seismic tranquility at the Flegrei fields continues: what the last INGV bulletin says

The week of mid -August was found in the name of stability in Campi Flegreias confirmed by the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuviano-Ingv Observatory, which reports 52 earthquakes registered in the period 11-17 August with maximum magnitude 2.2 (against the 53 SISMS of the previous week) and a lifting of the soil due to the bradisism that is maintained on the rate of 15 millimeters per month For several months now. Also i Geochimic parameters of the Phlegraean hydrothermal system do not show significant variations compared to multi -year trends, with an average temperature at the main fumarola of Pisciarelli which remains stable around the 94 ° C.

Earthquake and geochemical parameters of the Flegrei fields: the last INGV bulletin

As for the seismicity of the Phlegraean territory, the tools of the Vesuvian Observatory have recorded 52 Earthquake shocks of magnitude greater than 0.0, with 10 SISMI above magnitude 1.0. It is reported in particular a seismic swarm on August 17th consisting of 17 earthquakes including one of magnitude 2.2, the most intense of the week. With the exception of a shock a 5 km deepall the recorded events had hypocenter at no more than 3 km in the subsoil, as is typical for the bradisismic areas in which seismicity is not due to the activation of faults but the lifting of the soil.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 11 to 17 August. Credit: the long -term trends for the geochemical parameters of the area are also ingested: stable i carbon dioxide flows (CO 2 ) and other gases issued in the Pisciarelli area.

The data on the bradisismic lifting of the soil

The soil lifting rate at the Terra di Pozzuoli district has not changed, right at the center of the Flegrea volcanic caldera, where since the beginning of April there has been a speed of 15 millimeters per month. The data now begin to be enough to reduce statistical uncertainty about the measure, which has gone from 5 millimeters per month to the current 3mm 3 millimeters per month.

From January 2024 the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 31.5 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 10/08/2025. Credit: ingv



The summary of the weekly bulletin of August 19th

In short, the Flegrei fields are experiencing a period of relative calm on all fronts: