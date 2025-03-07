A series, a thriller movie and a documentary to be seen on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movies to watch on Netflix this new weekend but don’t know what to choose? We help you with our usual appointment with the weekend streaming advice. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 7 to 9 March 2025.

The Leopard because everyone talks about it (even if …)

For us, the serial adaptation of the Gattopardo, the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi of Lampedusa, was a disappointment but it is right to make its own idea so we advise you to see the series to understand if this story can be liked or not. The series, starring Kim Rossi Stuart, Benedetta Porcaroli, Saul Nanni and Deva Cassel, is made up of six episodes and tells the story of Prince Fabrizio of Salina and his family, in particular of his daughter Concetta, in a Sicily struggling with the uprisings of 1860.

In love with his cousin Tancredi who, however, loses his head for another woman, the beautiful and rich Anhetica, Concetta finds herself living by fighting between her feelings and the desire to suppress them to go on, taking refuge in a convent. The series explores with today’s gaze themes that have been handed down for centuries and are universal: power, love and cost of progress.

If you like thrillers: the German film, Delicious

A German family spend the summer holidays in his French villa. One evening, the facade of their apparently perfect life begins to crumble when they invest a young woman on the country road and welcome her to the house. Behind the initial willingness to help her, completely different needs emerge soon. All family members seem to look for something different in the woman and want to use it, making a mistake that will soon be sold and will change the life of the entire family.

If you love documentaries True Crime: the Chaos operation and the Manson murders

Directed by Erol Morris, the Chaos operation and the Manson murders destroy a network of conspiracies involving the CIA, the LSD, Jack Ruby, the Manson and Vincent Bugliosi family, doubting the official history of the most notorious series of murders of the sixties.

