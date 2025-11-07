A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the Jonas Brothers’ Christmas film on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A Christmas classic, but with Jonas Brothers sauce. Disney+ announces A Very Jonas Christmas Moviethe film by Jessica Yu produced by 20th Television starring the band made up of the brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot, the soundtrack and everything you need to know.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the trailer

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the plot

In A Very Jonas Christmas Moviethe synopsis reads, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of increasingly difficult obstacles as they try to travel from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the cast

The cast of the film includes Kevin, Joe And Nick Jonaswho play themselves, Chloe Bennett (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (in Cassidy’s), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Andrew Barth Feldman (in those of Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb), Kenny G (in that of himself), Justin Tranter (as himself), with Randall Park (as Brad) e Jesse Tyler Ferguson (in that of Santa Claus). The film also features some special cameos from the Jonas family.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the soundtrack

The soundtrack of the film, produced by Hollywood Records/Republic Records and the executive music producer Justin Tranter, is composed of seven unreleased songs and three additional tracks. Here is the full list of titles

Like It’s Christmas (Live Version)*

Best Night

Coming Home This Christmas (feat. Kenny G)

Home Alone

Feel Something

Remember When

Better Off Alone

Time

Sucker (Live Version)*

Like It’s Christmas (Studio Version)*

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, when it comes out on Disney+

The film debuts on Disney+ on November 14, 2025.