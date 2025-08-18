A year from the shipwreck of Bayesian, what the information of the Coast Guard of Palermo states

The Coast Guard of Palermo has filed in recent days at the Prosecutor of Termini Imerese one42 -page information in which the dynamics of the sinking of the yacht is reconstructed Bayesian off the Porticello, which took place exactly one year ago on the night of the August 19, 2024 causing the death of 7 people including the owner of the sailing ship Mike Lynch And his daughter Hannah. The information is not public, but was viewed by the agency Aging which has disclosed its content. In summary, the information confirms the scenario already outlined in recent months After a first preliminary report and the recovery of the yacht, in which the shipwreck of the yacht would be attributed to the strong bad weather and the lack of adoption of the necessary countermeasures by the crew. Currently on charges of shipwreck The commander are investigated James Cutfieldthe manager of the machine room Tim Parker Eaton and the sailor Matthew Griffiths.

According to the reconstruction of the Coast Guard of Palermo, at 3:57 of the morning Bayesian started moving to straight until, at 4:03the yacht disappeared from the cameras active in the area. At that point, Between 4:03 and 4:09 The yacht hit 90 degrees, also due to the violent gusts of wind that reached their maximum intensity in those crucial minutes, to be precise Between 4:05 and 4:06. The definitive unbelievation of the boat took place at 4:10.

However, the same weather conditions did not cause damage to the sailing ship Sir Robert Baden Powellanchored just 100 meters away from Bayesian in the moment of shipwreck. An explanation could consist in theEntrance of water from the stern tailgakeseven if this remains a hypothesis still to be confirmed among the various questions still unanswered on the first anniversary of the tragedy.