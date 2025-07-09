AAP JAISA KOI – Just like you: there is a new romantic film on Netflix, plot and when it comes out

Arriving on Netflix arrives “Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you”, an Indian film with openly romantic implications. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film marks the return of R. Madhavan – a famous face of the Hindi cinema – to the romantic genre, next to Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film adopts an intimate and reflective tone and goes into the complexity of affective bonds in adulthood, moving away from the usual formulas of romanticism to approach something more authentic and, therefore, vulnerable.

Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you: the plot

The film is set between the cities of Jamshedpur and Kolkata and tells the story of Sharirenu Tripathi, a 42 -year -old man used to solitude and trapped in a life made of habits, silences and emotional reticence. The meeting with Madhu Bose, an independent, charismatic and out of the box woman, kicks off a slow but profound change. What is born is not a sentimental relationship, but also a process of discovery, acceptance and mutual growth.

The film brings to the screen a relationship that challenges gender stereotypes, breaks social expectations and puts in the center a love made of emotional balance and mutual respect: what in India has been called “Barabari Wala Pyaar”, or an equal love. Through the comparison between two very different individuals, the story wants to touch themes such as Patriarchate, male vulnerability, female autonomy and the courage to be oneself, even when society imposes pride masks and roles. There is therefore talk of “adult” love, imperfect, yet certainly liberating.

Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you: the cast

The protagonists of the Indian film “Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you” are: Madhavan, in the role of Sharirenu, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu and Sachin Kavetham like Rakesh Malviya. In the cast of the film we also find: Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manish Chaudhari, Namit Das, Kumar Kanchan Ghosh and Divyam Dubey.

Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you: when it comes out on Netflix

“Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you”, a new Indian film by Netflix, is released by the platform on Friday 11 July 2025.

Aap Jaisa Koi – Just like you: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ic_2jsswpzk