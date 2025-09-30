Absolve and condemn at the same time





The speech held by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the United Nations is a sadly perfect example of how political rhetoric still manages to mystify the reality to the point of reversing it, without the citizens realize it in the least.

The intervention, in fact, has been widely acclaimed as balanced and reasonable, so much so that the criticisms seemed to many completely pretentious: it is not clear where our president was wrong, since he invited to peace.

Government positions until a few days ago

Recall that the Italian government, until last week, gave full support to Israel, with the foreign minister who told the Italian citizens of the Global Sumud Flotilla that they are business if they are attacked. Roomly, after events and strikes throughout Italy, the president realizes that the people are not so agreed with his policy; Furthermore, it has been sanctioned that Netanyahu is making a genocide, so necessarily he had to go to the UN with a speech that would allow her to give a slight grip to the circle and a nice blow to the barrel.

We can see how the “fake” speech to condemn Israel, who passed the limit because he has not respected the principle of proportionality in defending himself; It is curious that until the day before our government was not the case.

The rhetorical ability to condemn and fulfill at the same time

The speech pretends because it starts from the assumption that the omelette made Hamas made it, making a terrorist act against a peaceful and democratic country, thus, from nothing. Then of course that the poor Israeli government had to intervene, in short, they did not wait for it: moreover there were Mica the Israeli settlers in Gaza, there were not the displaced people, there were no bombings. Furthermore, we cannot know who exactly, among the Palestinians, is a terrorist: it is therefore reasonable, in doubt, bombing on a carpet.

In short, in short, Israel what fault would it have? Just that of having an exaggerated peel. If the Palestinians had not chosen to support Hamas (because of course all the Palestinians are terrorists), nothing would have happened. In short, they had a miniskirt, so I looked for it.

The entire state makes fun of the citizens

Moreover, our President of the Republic, head of the Armed Forces, invites the Italians of the Flotilla not to take risks; It does not invite Israel to keep drones and bombs at home, because Italian citizens must be defended and because the waters in which the flotilla navigates are not even Israeli. But Meloni does not limit himself to this: he says that the use of force prevails today in too many occasions (interesting, considering the repressive policies implemented by his government in the last year).

The funniest thing, however, is that he says that Italy has several filming the conduct of Israel condemned. Our president probably lives in a virtual reality in which the behavior of his government was transparent and impeccable.

The words pitfall

What Israel must do now is only “to get out of the trap of this war”. The trap. As if if Netanyahu had found herself stuck, then one thing pulls the other and was forced to destroy hospitals and homes of innocent civilians. And from this “trap” Israel must come out not because they are exterminating a people and that people must be saved, but for the good of the same state of Israel. Which at the end of the fair is a victim.

The contradictions that we do not notice

In short, the speech can appear balanced only to those who had been on Mars for two years and had landed on Earth only today; Those who have followed Italian and international politics should be able to see that there is no substance, but only a great hypocrisy. But, as we know, the head of the government is really very skilled to contradict itself by passing through consistent and morigerated. Taking advantage of the false Hamas-Palestinese Palestinian association, he manages to show himself opposed to the extermination of the latter, while at the same time attributing the causes of everything. The centrality of the action of the Israeli government (true and factual responsible for the genocide) is completely hidden. In the meantime, however, it is confirmed that those who approach Gaza, although not representing a military threat, risks being killed: a slight contradiction with respect to the claim to define Israel a state that only has, rightly, reacted to defend themselves.