Accent brings ‘I Wonder When You’ll Miss Me’ by Amanda Davis back to the bookstore

Book of the year for Elle Magazine, acclaimed by the New York Times Book Review and loved by critics, Accento Edizioni publishes, in the updated translation by Giovanna Scocchera, I wonder when you’ll miss me by Amanda Davis. It will be released in bookstores on October 29th, with a preface by Chiara Tagliaferri.

The plot

When Faith returns to class after months, her classmates struggle to recognize her: she has lost a lot of weight. Almost a year has passed since the school party, and the mockery of the boys who molested her still echoes in her ears: “Do you know what they say about fat girls? That fat girls are always hungry.”

But that “fat” Faith has not disappeared at all: she has transformed into an irreverent ghost who always walks beside her and leaves her no respite, urging her to take revenge and run away from home. On the run, Faith will become Annabelle, change clothes and identity and set out on the trail of her friend Charlie and the Fartlesworth Circus. And it will only be among those who have made the whirlwind world of the circus their home that he will find a new life and his redemption.

Amanda Davis

Amanda Davis (1971-2003) made her debut with the collection of short stories “Circling the drain”, (published in Italy by Terre di mezzo Editore with the title Faith). The author taught creative writing at Mills College in Oakland, California and in the spring of 1999 traveled with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, an experience that inspired the novel I wonder when you’ll miss me.

The cover