Accidental Gigolo 2 – The sex guru: trailer, plot and release date of the new season of the Italian series

It had been one of the most watched series in Italy during the Christmas holidays a couple of years ago, and the official confirmation of the renewal arrived in the summer of 2025. Now Prime Video has revealed the official trailer and all the information on the cast, plot and release date of Gigolò per caso 2, subtitle The Sex Guru, second season of the Italian TV series (adaptation of the French Alphonse) starring Pietro Sermonti and Christian De Sica in the role of a son and a father who practice the oldest profession in the world: this time Alfonso and Giacomo Bremer are grappling with a new challenge, the arrival of the feminist sex guru Sabrina Ferilli. And so here’s everything you need to know and see about the release of Gigolo per Accident 2 – The sex guru.

How Gigolo ended up by accident

The cast of Gigolò per Caso – The sex guru, between confirmations and new entries

Ambra Angiolini, Frank Matano, Giorgia Arena and Francesco Bruni return in the second season. Alongside them, new entries Sabrina Ferilli and Gianmarco Tognazzi and guest stars Euridice Axen, Gianfranco Gallo, Francesca Agostini and Valerio Lundini also join the cast. Obviously absent, in addition to Marco Messeri, is the late Sandra Milo, who died shortly after the release of the first season in which she played an elderly Alzheimer’s patient who married Messeri.

Accidental gigolo – The sex guru is a series co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Stefano Massenzi, Andrea Occhipinti and Serena Sostegni for Lucky Red. The second season of Gigolò per caso is directed again by Eros Puglielli, while Tommaso Renzoni, Elena Santoro and Matteo Calzolaio sign the story and screenplay.

What Accidental Gigolo 2 is about – The sex guru

In this second season, father and son are once again faced with new hilarious adventures and a conflictual relationship with comedic implications. The Bremers’ business is in danger: a revolution is coming and her name is Rossana Astri (Ferilli), a famous feminist guru who teaches women to do without men. His subversive ideas will put Giacomo’s (De Sica) business and Alfonso’s (Sermonti) private life at risk, especially when Margherita (Angiolini) becomes one of his most devoted followers. Forced once again to help his father, Alfonso finds himself in the middle of a war between the sexes that ironically brings out the hidden desires of women and the disarming difficulty of men in keeping up with them.

When does Gigolo Accidentally 2 come out?

All 6 episodes of Gigolo per Accident – ​​The Sex Guru will be released exclusively on Prime Video from Friday 2 January 2026 worldwide.

The trailer for Accidental Gigolo – The sex guru

Accidental gigolo – The sex guru: photos of the cast