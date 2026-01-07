"Accidental gigolo": Sabrina Ferilli is a ‘sex guru’ between lightness and Eros

“Gigolo by accident”: Sabrina Ferilli is a ‘sex guru’ between lightness and Eros





On January 2, all six episodes of Gigolò per caso – La Sex Guru were released on Prime Video, the second season of the Italian comedy TV series, adapted from the French Alphonse, directed by Eros Puglielli and with a cast led by Christian De Sica and Pietro Sermonti.

More than a sequel, in the classic sense that we give to the second seasons of a series, The Sex Guru is a new story in the life, and “career”, of father and son Bremer, and in fact technically this season is not called Gigolo by chance 2; apart from this, if you want to know more here is our review, which continues with the spoiler-free summary of the plot.

Accidental gigolo The sex guru, the plot of the second season

Alfonso’s mother, Laura (Stefania Sandrelli), is no longer there and has definitively disappeared from the scene, as has the irascible Lorenzo. (Antonio Bannò). About a year has passed since that adventure which cost Giacomo the inheritance he had just received, and he was therefore forced to postpone retirement and return to “work”.

But the profession no longer goes as it used to: partly due to a physical problem that Giacomo (De Sica) has to face with his urologist Valerio Lundini; partly because the still aspiring heir Paolino (Francesco Bruni) is kind to help and make a hotel room available to the Master where he works as a receptionist, but he doesn’t have what it takes. A little (a lot) because lately women all seem to be overwhelmed by the books and seminars of Rossana Astri (Sabrina Ferilli), author of feminist texts with titles like “Pleasure is all mine”.

Margherita (Ambra Angiolini) is also a fan of this Rossana Astri and her slogans, by virtue of which she decides to resolve a new marital crisis with Alfonso (Sermonti) with a new separation.

Which will have the effect of putting Alfonso back on the “market”, to the great joy of his father Giacomo, and despite the contrary opinions of Eva (Giorgia Arena), who continues her feminist podcast while the child she gave birth to grows up, and of Don Luigi (Frank Matano), who is also struggling with his own difficulties, as can be seen in the trailer, which we report at the bottom, in which he says he sees “naked people”.

And so Giacomo and Alfonso collaborate again, but it won’t be easy to carry on, especially now that Rossana Astri is arriving in Rome for a very popular seminar.

How to enjoy Gigolo by chance 2

If the… seriousness, pardon the pun, with which the plots of the series… series (ok, let’s stop) were applied to this series, Gigolo by chance The Sex Guru would be literally torn to pieces, with plot holes, forced transitions and characters who come and go, in more than one sense.

But Eros Puglielli is not the Duffer triplet twin and Gigolò by chance is not Stranger Things or Fallout, to mention the very popular TV series in recent weeks between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Together with the screenwriters Tommaso Renzoni, Elena Santoro and Matteo Calzolaio, the director of Sono Lillo and Cortina Express maintains his recent grotesque comic style, made up of situations and dialogues always on the edge of the surreal.

The result is a season with several genuinely funny moments, and with an unexpected ability to give shape to its constantly evoked load of eros (right from the director’s name, in fact).

We are ready to bet that this Gigolo by chance – The Sex Guru will not be the best series of the year, but to start it off very lightly it is more than fine.

Rating: 6.2