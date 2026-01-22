Activating airplane mode at night can help us avoid risks: what are the benefits?

It is a function present on all smartphones, which we activate when we are on the plane, but which can also be useful at night, when we should give ourselves the right amount of rest to recharge our “batteries”. Turn on airplane mode at night it is a choice that can lead to different people benefitsespecially if we are used to keeping our smartphone on the bedside table or even under the pillow. This feature, which can temporarily disable the device’s main wireless connections (cellular network, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS) leaves the phone turned on and usable for offline activities. To enable it, just tap the airplane icon in the control center (iOS) or in the quick settings panel (Android): activating it during sleep allows you to reduce exposure to electrosmogcan potentially improve the quality of rest And benefit the battery. Let’s delve deeper into all these benefits.

Airplane mode reduces electrosmog

Airplane mode was designed to avoid interference between electronic devices and on-board aircraft instruments. From a technical point of view, this function disables the circuits that manage wireless communications. This means that the phone stops constantly searching for a signal, significantly reducing the emission of electromagnetic wavesthe so-called electrosmog. According to environmental medicine experts, such as prof. Alessandro Mianiresearcher and president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, in this operating regime the exposure is to be considered negligible. It is not a guarantee of total absence of emissions, but represents a net reduction compared to normal use. Miani in fact stated:

Even if airplane mode does not guarantee the disabling of all wireless functions, the electrosmog produced by the mobile phone, tablet or other instruments in this operating mode is very low and the consequent exposure to electromagnetic waves is considered negligible. Furthermore, due to the reduced electromagnetic emission, it would be advisable to activate the airplane mode in various circumstances: in the passenger compartment of the car, on the moving train or bus or if you want to let children play with smartphones and tablets.

Research on the long-term effects of electromagnetic fields is not unequivocal, but if you still want to avoid prolonged and unnecessary exposure to electrosmog at night, using airplane mode should absolutely be taken into consideration.

It can potentially improve sleep

Another reason why it makes sense to turn on airplane mode at night concerns the sleep. The habit of scrolling through content before falling asleep can prolong our wakefulness without us realizing it. Additionally, the blue light emitted from screens can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Eliminating connections also reduces the temptation to check notifications and messages, avoiding micro-awakenings that fragment rest. Sleeping without interruptions, even just because we don’t feel the phone vibrating with a message from another time zone, is an interesting advantage.

Activating it benefits your smartphone battery

A collateral benefit of using airplane mode concerns the smartphone battery. In airplane mode the device consumes less energy because it does not have to connect to networks, a useful aspect both during the night and when charging. If we usually charge our smartphone at night, activating airplane mode may not bring who knows what benefits; doing it during the day, when for example we are in areas that have poor cell phone signal coverage, can make the difference.