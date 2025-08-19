AEMA: on Netflix the story of the erotic film that shocked the Korean film industry

The new South Korean miniseries written and directed by Lee Hae-Young has as its “AEMA” title and presents itself as a historical comedy which, behind the pretext of the processing of a film destined to become a cult, tells with irony and critical eye the cinematographic environment of the Soul of the 80s, between ambition, rivalry and subtle gender tensions. Set in the frenetic chungmuro, beating heart of the Korean film industry, the series is satirical and speaks to us of feminist themes, with the intention of returning the rétro charm and contradictions of an era in which cinema was at the same time dream and land of hard battles.

AEMA: the plot (inspired by a true story)

In the 80s, Jung Hee -ran is the undisputed queen of the big Korean screen: beautiful, talented and with a proud character that does not fear clashes, especially when he feels he is right. Manufacturer Gu Joog-Ho is a shrewd man willing to survive in the world of cinema, and hires her as the protagonist of her new film: “Madame Aema”. The collaboration, however, clings soon: unable to manage the temperament of Jung Hee -ran, Gu Joog-I have the Estromette and index a public auction to find a new interpreter. The choice falls on Shin Joo-Ae, nightclub dancer with the dream of becoming an actress. The decision unleashes Jung Hee -ran’s anger, which sees its threatened position. Meanwhile, behind the camera, the shy and idealist Kwak In-Woo is preparing to direct his first film, trying to juggle ego conflicts, productive pressures and the desire to leave a mark.

“Aema” is inspired by the real production of “Madame Aema”, a 1982 film which, at the time, beat every record of collections in South Korea, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

AEMA: the cast

The main cast sees: Lee Hanee in the role of the Jung Hee -ran diva; Bang Hyo-Rin, to his first important role, plays the specific but inexperienced Shin Joo-Ae; Jin Seon-Kyu is the manufacturer Guoo-Ho manufacturer; Cho Hyun-Chul plays the role of the novice director Kwak In-Woo. Next to them, a group of supporting actors including: Woo Ji-Hyun, Lee Joo-Young, Kim Jong-Soo, Lee Sung-Wook and Ahn Gil-Kang.

AEMA: When it comes out on Netflix

The six episodes of the Korean mini series “Aema” land on Friday 22 August 2025 on Netflix, all over the world.

AEMA: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uia-ydy_d8sundefined