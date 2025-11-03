Afghanistan earthquake of magnitude 6.3 with epicenter in Kholm: at least 20 victims

Today, at 00:59 (local time, in Italy 9.29pm), a violent earthquake of magnitude 6.3 it hit Afghanistana short distance from the town of Kholm. THE’epicenter was detected at 35 km from the city of Khulm10 km deep. The tremor was distinctly felt throughout the area, including the capital Kabul, but also in neighboring countries such as Tajikistanof theUzbekistan and of Turkmenistan.

Unfortunately, there are numerous reports relating to collapsed buildings: precisely for this reason the rescue teams are digging through the rubble to find any survivors to be saved. According to the first information available, at least there would be at the moment 20 dead And 150 injured – but unfortunately this number is constantly updated and it is feared it could become much higher. Below are some videos of what happened:

From a technical point of view, the hypocenter a 10km of depth – combined with the high magnitude – helps to understand why so much damage was recorded. Unfortunately, the area is not new to events of this kind: last August another earthquake hit the eastern provinces Kounar, Laghman e Nangarharcausing more than 2,200 victims.

But from a technical point of view, what are the causes of this high seismicity? At the macroscale that area corresponds to a zone of compression between the Indian Plate and that Eurasian and this, over the millennia, has given rise to earthquakes of rather large magnitudes high. This, combined with the presence of buildings not always built following the necessary requirements anti-seismic standards, it caused the almost total destruction of numerous inhabited centers.