After a century from the tomb of Tutankhamon discovered in Egypt the tomb of Pharaoh Tutmosi II

The entry of the tomb of Tutmosi II. Credit: New Kingdom Research Foundation



After 103 years from the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamonin Egypt that of the pharaoh was found Tutmosis II. The announcement was given by a research team Anglo-Egyptianled by Piers Litherland. The Pharaoh reigned between the 1493 and the 1479 BC or, according to other sources, from 1482 al 1479 BC It is an exceptional discovery, since for over a century a real burial of ancient Egypt was not found. The tomb is located in the necropolis of ThebesNeighbor Luxorin an area traditionally intended for the burials of the women of the royal family. However, archaeologists understood that they are faced with the tomb of a pharaoh when they noticed the Blue frescoed ceiling with golden starsa distinctive element of the sovereigns of New kingdom (XVI-XI century BC).

The fragments bearing the seal of Tutmosi II and his wife Hatshepsut. Credit: Egypt State Information Service.



Unfortunately the tomb It is not particularly well preserved. Time and a series of flooding, as well as his deliberate disposal Already in ancient times, they contributed to ruining their interiors. The tutmosi II sepulcher was in fact done empty And disappear Probably shortly after the death of the sovereign: it could happen that the mummies and the accompanies came transferred In other sepulchres, even temporary ones, To protect them from raiders and profanators (known enough in archeology is the case of the KV35 tomb, which operated by a deposit for many mummies, including those of many important pharaohs). In fact the mummy of Tutmosi II was already known since the end of the 1800s, when it was found inside the so -called “Real hiding place“, Another refuge for the mummies that must have been temporary, and is now kept to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization of Cairo.

The discoverers of the tomb. Credit: New Kingdom Research Foundation



Due to the conditions in which the sepulcher was located, the belonging to Tutmosi II was confirmed starting from the discovery of some fragments of alabaster vases bearing the name of the pharaoh and wifethe famous Hatshepsutwho reigned alone after the death of her husband for twenty years, until 1458 BC. C.