"After the Hunt": The controversial film of Guadagnino on sexual consensus

"After the Hunt": the controversial film of earnings on sexual consensus





Luca Guadagnino returns to the Venice Film Festival with a very debated film, controversial and ready to turn on a strong debate on the issue of sexual consensus. This time the director personally chooses not to participate in the race and to present “After the Hunt”, this is the title of the feature film, in the “Fuori Conconso” section of Venice82.

The protagonist is a surprising Julia Roberts in a very complex dramatic role thanks to which the actress manages to limestone for the first time the red carpet of the Venetian Film Festival. And, as he revealed during the press conference, it is a dream for her to be in Venice.

Andrew Garfield (Spiderman) and Ayo Edibiri (The Bear), each of them in the shoes of characters who are also controversial and fascinating, such as the same film, and able to tell each of the problems, each of the problems, the problems, the contradictions and the limits of different generations of human beings are accompanied by the Holywood diva.

At the center of this film, very intellectual and very philosophical, in which the theme of sexual consensus is dismissed from several points of view that change according to the age, of the genre and the ideologies of those who have to face it, there is Julia Roberts who interprets a ambitious professor of philosophy at the University of Yale called to take a position in a case of alleged sexual violence. In fact, one of his students accuses a professor, as well as friend and ex -boyfriend of the character played by Roberts who, however, declares himself innocent.

And it will be this position divided between two “truths” and a reputation to be kept that will bring the character of Julia Roberts to make questionable choices, not always shared and also rather ruthless from the beginning to the end of the film.

It must be said that the most interesting aspect of Guadagnino’s new film is not so much the direction – which refers in some elements to Woody Allen’s films as the director himself admits – or the screenplay that weighs down on intellectualisms and excessive quotes but the contents that, in some way, arouse a very bright debate in the viewer who is continually led to take a position (and also to change it during the film) and to change it. A simple different perspective is able to change the “truth” of a narrative and to offer to accuse someone or absolve it.

“After the Hunt” is not at all the best film by Luca Guadagnino, it is certainly less romantic and engaging than “Call Me by Your Name”, less crazy than “Queer” and less splatter and detail than “Bones and All”, however, this story of men, women, boys and girls struggling with the weight of having to choose and continually defend a moral, an identity, an image, one thing does it, it lights up. It moves consciences and, perhaps, this is enough to make this a memorable film albeit not exceptional.

VOTE: 6-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8r6dmldtxu