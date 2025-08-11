After the war, the void: Netanyahu with no way out

Culture

After the war, the void: Netanyahu with no way out

After the war, the void: Netanyahu with no way out

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
After the war, the void: Netanyahu with no way out
From the Air Force of the Second World War to today: advantages and disadvantages of water injection in engines
At what age today’s young people will retire: how the pension system works in Italy