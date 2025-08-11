After the war, the void: Netanyahu with no way out





And so in the end the Israeli Premier Netanyahu threw the mask and announced to the world what everyone had understood for some time now: entering Gaza, conquering it completely and then entrusting the guide to Arabic forces, of which obviously Tel Aviv can trust. In other times we would have defined them as “collaborations”.

The military option has always been in the ropes of the Israeli far right and has now become the favorite position by Likud, the center-right party to which Netanyahu belongs, and which has gradually moved to a strategy that does not contemplate any other solution than strength and war action.

Strategy that has recently been meeting ever greater resistance, both from the other parties present at the Knesset (largely contrary to the “Two States” option, but in favor of the immediate fire and the start of a peace negotiation) and from the Israeli cultural world, inside or outside the borders of the Jewish state.

The army against Netanyahu

Perplexity regarding the military option are unusually quite raised even by the army leaders. The strategy of the military employment of Gaza and the subsequent delivery (when? How?) To some unidentified Arab force has two disadvantages.

The first is the “human” one because it prefigures months and months of war, with the involvement of civilians and a “door to door” comparison which will certainly cause numerous victims also among the Israeli military. The second is the lack of any political perspective for the end of the war and above all for the after war.

The refugee camps in the central area of the Gaza Strip (photo LaPresse)

When fighting a war, in fact, it is necessary to point out what to do on the day when hostilities will end and what is the structure that is pursued, which may also not be a “right” structure since justice is the category of the spirit rather than politics, but that must be “stable”, in homage to the only law that governs the relationship between the States, that is, the Real Pilolitik.

Without the exit

Former American president Eisenhower – who before being a general of the general – said that “there is a worse thing to lose a war with the Soviet Union, and that thing is to win it”. In this way, saying that you can also defeat an enemy, but afterwards you have to know what to do with it. Just what Netanyahu now shows that he does not know how to do, nor imagine.

How can you think that millions of Gazawi can be hunted from their land and then settle for being governed by an Arab force put there by Israel, how to think that the pain caused by tens and tens of thousands of innocent civil victims can vanish like snow in the sun? How can you imagine that the legitimate aspiration of a land can only be crushed by a permanent military employment?

Yet this is what Netanyahu thinks, and that the Tel Aviv government is promoting not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank. Here in the occupied territories the settlement of new colonists is constantly favored. One core a day, in the silence of the media. Israeli citizens who take pieces of territory that in theory should belong to the Palestinians and should have had, perhaps it is better to use verbs in the past, to constitute the first nucleus of the “Two peoples two states” project that the whole international community will vague. Italy with the president Mattarella in the lead.

Colonists who buy buildings in the Palestinian cities, Hebron in the lead, and which then the IDF backs up, protecting them with armed stocks to protect them from possible attacks of the “terrorists”. Operations authorized directly by the government.

A bite at a time Tel Aviv is eating Palestine and the possibility of laying the foundations for a lasting peace process. Which must obviously pass through the security of the Jewish state and for its recognition by all the actors on the field as well as for the elimination of terrorism (Hamas in the lead), but which cannot be born only and exclusively from the noise of weapons. The story would be a good teacher if he only had students willing to listen to it.