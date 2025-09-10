Ai reveals the seismic activity of the Campi Flegrei: 54,000 earthquakes in the last three years according to the study

In red the hypocenter of the earthquakes, which outline a ring structure corresponding to a fault system. Credit: ingv



Using a model of artificial intelligencehave been identified Unpublished details on seismic activity of the Caldera dei Campi Flegrei. Analyzing with the AI ​​the seismic monitoring data of the caldera, they were collected About 54,000 earthquakes between 2022 and 2025while so far it was only 12,000. Thanks to these new data, a big ring fault system Responsible for many SISMI, which delimits the area where the caldera is lifting. The new study, conducted by an international team of researchers from Stanford University, of the Vesuvian Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv-Ov) and of the University of Naples Federico II, was published in the magazine Science. The research further highlighted that the short -term main risk is represented by earthquakes at the Flegrei fields, while There have been no evidence of the magma ascent upward.

The study of Caldera with artificial intelligence

With this study for the first time the data from the seismic monitoring of the Flegrei Campi were analyzed with the help of theartificial intelligence. The result was surprising: so far with traditional methods it had been possible to identify about 12,000 earthquakes in an understood period Between 2022 and 2025while the IA identified about 54,000that is, a number four times higher (it is important to remember that this number includes many extremely low earthquake earthquakes, not perceived by man). This updated seismic catalog has made it possible to highlight Two long converging faults Under Pozzuoli who, according to the co -author of the Bill Ellswort studio, “suggest that an earthquake of magnitude 5 is not out of question”. The seismic data, in particular, revealed the presence of a ring fault system which delimits the area where the caldera is lifting, extended both on the mainland and in the Gulf of Naples. It is the first time that these structures responsible for the earthquakes have been visible so clearly.

In red the earthquakes of the new seismic catalog, which outline a ring structure corresponding to a fault system. Source: Stanford University



What the study of Caldera revealed

The results of the study showed that almost all the earthquakes occurred at the Flegrei camps are superficial (with a hypocenter located in the first 4 km deep) and have tectonic origin and therefore not linked to the ascent of magma. To cause them is instead the pressure due to gas and fluids that accumulate in fractures under the caldera and which also determines the phenomenon of bradisism. The only seismic activity of not exclusively tectonic origin has been observed at depths of less than a kilometer, close to the Duomo lava of academya little south of the Solfatara area. Knowing the location and length of the fault can help researchers understand What characteristics could have future earthquakesincluding the magnitude. This information is essential for seismic risk prevention. Furthermore, it quickly identifies the source of an earthquake when seismic activity is underway is essential to better manage the emergency. The system to analysis of seismic signals allows monitoring more precise and in real time. “This system, once the verification phase has been overcome, could allow you to identify even the smallest changes in the seismic behavior of the Flegrean fields in almost real time and, consequently, allow better estimates of seismic and volcanic risk,” say the researchers.