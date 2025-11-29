Airbus stops 6000 A320 planes due to a control software defect linked to solar storms

An American Airlines Airbus A320. Credit: Acroterio, CC BY–SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Airbusthe world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, required an urgent software update for approx 6,000 planes of the family A320 globally. This is the most impressive recall in the history of the French company, founded in 1970. The decision preventative it was taken following an accident on a flight JetBluecaused by interference with on-board systems (ELAC – Elevator Aileron Computer) caused by an intense flow of charged particles coming from the Sun following a violent solar flare. The ground investigations are involving the world’s major airlines – including American Airlines, easyJet, IndiGo And Wizz Air – causing delays and cancellations at numerous international airports. THE’EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) issued a Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) making the update mandatory.

The alert was triggered on October 30, 2025when the flight JetBlue B6-1174 – an A320 en route from Cancun (Mexico) to Newark (USA) – suffered a sudden loss of altitude. The pilots were forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida. Fortunately there were no casualties, but the event caused 15 lightly injured among passengers.

Investigations revealed that the malfunction was triggered by a geomagnetic storm generated by a solar flare of class (the most intense level on the scale of flare solar), which occurred two days earlier. In 2025 the eleven-year cycle of solar magnetic activity it is approximately at its peak, which recently has been particularly intense with 27 X-class flares, the highest number since 2003, i.e. since the peak two solar cycles ago. The intense, high-energy proton radiation affected the aircraft’s systems, interfering with the aircraft’s data.ELACthe computer that manages flight surfaces like the tail elevators they ailerons on the wings. Specifically, the software version L104 (installed in 2019) lacked the filters necessary to mitigate the effects of this radiation, a protection that was instead introduced in subsequent versions.

The recall involves approximately the half of the global A320 fleet (between 5,920 and 6,200 aircraft). These are aircraft 37.57 meters in length and capable of carrying up to 180 passengers. The estimated economic impact to the company is $1.1-1.4 billion for the overhaul and $2.4-3.1 billion in losses from flight cancellations.

For most aircraft (around 4,000), the solution is a returning to a previous version and secure software, an operation that takes a few hours. For about a thousand older aircraft, however, it will be necessary replacement of the ELAC, with longer downtimes. According to estimates by Safefly AviationThe 95% of the fleet is expected to return to operation between 6 and 10 Decemberwhile the definitive update of all affected software will be completed by June 2026.