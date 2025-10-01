Airplane crash in Sabaudia, Air Force aircraft precipitates to Circeo: what we know about the T-260b

Military plane T -260B. Credit: scdbob



A military plane T-260B of the 70th flock of Latina crashed today, at hours About 10:30, During training in Circeo National Parkin Lazio, a short distance from the city of Sabaudia In via Migliara 51. According to the main press agencies, it seems that both soldiers involved in the exercise have lost their lives and, at the moment, remain the causes unknown. But what were the technical characteristics of the aircraft involved in the accident?

As reported also on the official website of theAir Forcethe aircraft was a T-260B, that is, the military version of theSF 260 EA. It is an Italian single -side with light alloy structure and retractable trolley, with a length of 7.10 meters for a height of 2.68 m and a wing opening of 8.35 m. From the performance point of view, it can reach a maximum speed of 437 km/h and has an autonomy of over 2000 km.

The first model of SF-260 was designed in the 60s by the engineer Stelio Frati For civil aviation but, given its excellent performances, it was requested in a short time by Ben 27 armed forces in the worldespecially as a training plane to the instrumental flight, in formation and at night. Do you think the first model of SF-260 was used in the 70th flock of Latina from 1976 al 2005only to be replaced by two aircraft updated SF-260EA, characterized by cutting -edge instruments.