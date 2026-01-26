Alcohol consumption in Italy: how much Italians drink

Two out of three Italians have drunk at least one alcoholic drink (wine, beer or other alcohol) in the last year or more 8 million have had at least one crisky drinking behavior. I’m drinking alcohol more men (78%) than women (53.5%). Although remaining stable in quantities, alcohol consumption in Italy is however changing: we drink less every day, but more often between meals and in a concentrated way, especially among young people.

How many Italians drink alcohol and how much do they drink?

According to WHO and OECD data, in Italy the average alcohol consumption pure per capita, aged 15 and over, is 7.8 liters per year. A value lower than that of many European countries, but which hides strong differences in consumption behaviour.

I’m drinking alcohol more men (78%) than women (53.5%) and over the last 25 years there has been substantial stability in overall alcohol consumption (wine, beer, other alcohol at least once a year), equal to 71% in 1999 and 69% in 2023. However, the way of drinking has changed over time:

Daily consumption: from 33% to 19%

Occasional consumption: from 37% to 49%

Consumption between meals: from 24% to 33%

This means that we have moved from a moderate and daily consumption of wine (the classic glass of wine with meals) to models more similar to those of Northern European countries, which no longer only concern wine, but also beer and spirits, often consumed outside meals and concentrate on specific occasions such as at the weekend.

The daily consumption of alcoholic beverages affects men more than women, but the reduction is observed for both. The one between meals, however, shows very similar trends by gender, but higher higher levels for men.

What is the limit of moderate alcohol consumption?

In our country, theexposure to alcohol it’s because of about 39 thousand visits to the emergency room per year, with the main diagnosis of episodic alcohol abuse. In fact, alcohol consumption immediately creates psychomotor alterations which expose not only those who consume it but also the social context of reference to an increased risk. Drinking alcohol, in fact, increases the risk of becoming involved in road accidentsbut also to induce risky sexual behaviorsaccidents at work, episodes of violence, abandonments and inability to build stable emotional bonds. Furthermore, in the long term, it is associated with the development of numerous chronic diseases and can be addictive.

The harmful effects of alcohol (immediate and chronic) depend on several factors:

the amount of alcohol usually drunk (average daily consumption)

the amount taken on a single occasion

the methods and context of consumption

individual characteristics (such as age, sex, pathological conditions).

If the health risks can be completely eliminated only by totally abstaining from the consumption of alcoholic beverages, to define the moderate consumptionhealthcare institutions rely on thresholds that pose modest health risks that can be considered acceptable.

To define these thresholds, thealcohol unit (AU), corresponding to 12 grams of pure alcohol. To concretely understand what this corresponds to, the formula is

(ml of alcoholic drink* % alcohol * 0.8)/100

Using this formula we can find that one unit of alcohol corresponds to approximately:

1 glass of wine (125 ml at 12°)

(125 ml at 12°) 1 can of beer (330 ml at 4.5°)

(330 ml at 4.5°) 1 small glass of liqueur (40 ml at 40°)

The moderate consumption thresholds are:

Men between 18 and 65 years: max 2 AU on average per day, corresponding to 60 AU in the last month

between 18 and 65 years: max corresponding to 60 AU in the last month Women and Over 65: max 1 AU on average per daycorresponding to 30 AU in the last month

Overcoming these thresholds means entering the consumption at greater riskwhere health risks increase considerably.

Who is most at risk?

The habit of drinking reaches its maximum peak at 20-24 yearswhere it fluctuates around 15% in all generations born between 1984 and 2004, and then drops in subsequent ages and more men (21%) than women (9%) engage in risky behaviour.

Overall, they are more than 8 million Italians (18%) they have a way of drinking considered a greater risk. The highest risk consumption concerns the 9% some adults do binge drinking (i.e. they drink 5 or more AU on a single occasion for men and 4 or more AU for women), 10% instead consume alcohol exclusively or mainly between meals and 2% have a high habitual consumption (3 or more AU average daily for men and 2 or more AU for women). The territorial differences are marked, with the North East being the area with the highest concentration (19%), while the South is the lowest (12%).

However, the most alarming data concerns minors: between 11-17 years old, 15.7% have drunk at least once, even though the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages are prohibited up to the age of 18.

Worrying data also comes from the 48% of people with liver disease who said they had drunk in the last 30 days, as well as 10% of pregnant women and almost a quarter (22%) of breastfeeding women. Yet, only 7% of at-risk consumers report having been advised to drink less by a healthcare professional.