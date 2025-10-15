Alcohol is the drug that causes the most victims: what it causes and why it is not considered so harmful

From a biochemical point of view thealcohol (more precisely theethanol) that we consume in alcoholic beverages is one psychoactive substance and consequently it is a drug in all respects. Not only that: among drugs, it is the one that causes the most deaths in the world: 2.6 million deaths per year are attributable to alcohol consumption. Not because it is the most toxic drug, but because it is a substance legalwidely consumed and carcinogenic (classified as type 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer).

WHO statistics on alcohol victims

According to the World Health Organization, there are approx 2.5 billion people who use alcohol. Its consumption increases the risk of contracting some types of cancer, but also increases the risk of cardiovascular and digestive system diseases. An example: in 2019 have been attributed 2.6 million deaths to alcohol consumption: of which 410,000 due to cancer, 474,000 to cardiovascular diseases, 578,000 from diseases of the digestive system, 724,000 to road accidents and violence facilitated by alcohol consumption and 284,000 to communicable diseases such as HIV (alcohol increases the risk of having unprotected intercourse) or tuberculosis (alcohol compromises some immune responses).

Why we don’t consider alcohol so harmful: the “French paradox”

Despite its enormous health and social impact, alcohol consumption is socially normalized and in certain contexts even encouraged. In short, although it is a toxic and carcinogenic substance, its consumption is not perceived as particularly harmful.

The idea was born in France in the 1980s. Some researchers noted that, despite a diet high in saturated fat, the incidence of coronary heart disease was lower than in other countries. One of the hypotheses to solve this so-called “French paradox” called for the consumption – relatively regular in France – of red wine during meals. In particular, it was believed that i polyphenols present in wine could reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Although it was a conjecture not validated by the scientific community, the hoax that “wine is good for the heart” spread everywhere. It was considered a beneficial drink and some doctors recommended it. Subsequent studies, however, clearly denied this idea: it was the complex of French cuisineas well as the lifestyle of their cousins ​​from beyond the Alps, protect them from coronary diseases, not wine.

However, the idea that wine is not harmful to health has remained. Yet the WHO has expressed itself clearly: no level of alcohol consumption is safe for our healthexactly like cigarette smoking.

Carina Ferreira-Borgesresponsible for the WHO alcohol, illicit drugs and prison health programmes, leaves no doubt, clarifies the concept:

We cannot talk about a so-called safe level of alcohol consumption. It doesn’t matter how much you drink: the risk to the drinker’s health begins with the first drop of any alcoholic drink. The only thing we can say for sure is that the more you drink, the more harmful it is – or, in other words, the less you drink, the safer it is.

In short, even a little alcohol is not good for you: the safe dose is zero.