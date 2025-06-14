Alessandra Amoroso finally free in the new album “I would not be” (also dedicated to partner)





Four years after the latest album – “Everything happens” – Alessandra Amoroso returns with a new album. It is titled “I would not be” and rediscovered even as an author. It had already happened in the past, but now the former winner of Amici does it in a different, more conscious way. She said it, during a press meeting in which Taday also participated. “I discovered that the part of the writing, which I have always seen far away, instead belongs to me. I have also noticed that it is much easier to sing and tell what you live. I tend to have always been immersed in the emotions of others to date, it has always gone well because it emphasized a lot,” said Amoroso, 39 years in August.

The song dedicated to the boyfriend

Alessandra, for example, signed the text of “Serenata”, the summer song in which she sings together with Serena Brancale. His name also appears in “all right”, the Sanremo “up to here” but above all “I would not be”, a song dedicated to his partner Valerio Pastore (the two will become parents on 9 September) and who gives the title to the disc.

A album overall enjoyable, with some particularly interesting songs. “Put me to the test”, with a sound soul that enchants. On the other hand, it is not the first time that the Salento singer ventures into songs of this kind. Indeed, in the school of Amici (it was the now distant 2009), it was often in the soul that his stamp – powerful and decidedly recognizable – found the best guise. And it is not said that in the future it cannot publish an entirely soul album. Of course, it would be a courageous choice because in terms of sales it could disappoint, but certainly on a qualitative level it would mean “raising the bar”.

Staying on “I would not be”, the other song not to be missed is precisely what gives its name to the record project. Amoroso sang him even before the release, for example in the Roman stage of his tour at the Terme di Caracalla. The impression is that the singer has finally freed himself with a heavy guise that did not belong to her.

In fact he sings: “Now I am as I am and I like / without makeup, four friends and laughter / I stay here with you to write a new ending / there is nothing to prove / I don’t have to be who / I would not be”. A song that he wanted to dedicate to the man he has by his side, Valerio Pastore, father of Penelope Maria, whom Alessandra brings on his lap.

“In the workplace, pregnancy is seen as a problem, they are missing protections. I am a privileged one”: the words of Alessandra Amoroso

“I would not be” it’s just the first chapter

A similar concept – that of a new awareness and strength – which it also expresses in another song, “only that you did not know (air)”, but weaker on a musical level. Among the other unpublished there is “All right”, a summer song and lighter. But also the poignant ballad “forever, again”. For the rest, these are already known songs, and perhaps this is the limit of the disc. Of 11 songs, therefore, only 5 are truly unpublished.

But be careful, because it is only the first part of a wider project. It remains to be understood when the second chapter will come out, compatibly with the inevitable (and beautiful) personal commitments that Alessandra will face in the coming months. Meanwhile, the Salento artist continues to travel Italy with his tour, waiting for the birth of the little girl. To better prepare, Alessandra revealed that, together with an ad hoc professional, he is doing a particular job on the vocal cords, for example trying to make the sharp lighter.

Tracklist album

1. Stupid things

2. Serenata ft. Serena Brancale

3. All right

4. I would not be

5. Half broken ft. Bigmama

6. Stay remain remain

7. Forever, again

8. Put me to the test

9. It gets bad

10. Just you didn’t know (air)

11. Until here

