Alex Cross 2: release date, plot and taser trailer for the new season of the crime thriller series revealed

About a year after the release of the first season, Prime Video revealed at New York Comic Con the first previews and above all the teaser trailer and the release date of the second season of Alex Cross, a crime thriller series with Aldis Hodge as protagonist and executive producer in the role of the character, inspired by the literary one by James Patterson, who gives the series its title (the original title in English is just Cross). Here is the information available.

What Alex Cross 2 is about

Alex Cross is a thriller series created by executive producer, showrunner and screenwriter Ben Watkins, and based on the characters from James Patterson’s best sellers dedicated to the protagonist of the same name. The crime drama set in Washington DC follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, gifted with the particular ability to delve into the minds of murderers to identify and capture them. In the second season, Cross is on the trail of a ruthless vigilante who hunts down corrupt billionaire tycoons.

The cast of Alex Cross 2

Season two will feature the addition of Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham to the Alex Cross universe, along with returning season one cast members including Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

In addition to Watkins and Hodge, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa are also executive producers on the series. Alex Cross is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

When Alex Cross 2 comes out

Unlike the first season, which was released in binge mode, that is, with all the episodes immediately available, the second season will see a diluted weekly release.

Alex Cross 2, in fact, composed of eight episodes, will be released exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday 11 February 2026 with the first three episodes available at launch, which will then be followed by new weekly episodes until the season finale on 18 March.

The first teaser trailer in Italian for Alex Cross 2