Alice in Borderland 2, the summary of the ending to prepare for the new season

The third season of Alice in Borderland is now upon us, and there is no better opportunity to cool off her memory on how the second had closed. The Netflix survival game, based on the manga of Haro Aso, has bewitched millions of spectators with its fatal games and continuous twists.

After the success of the first season, the return with the Face Cards had made the tests even more spectacular and dangerous, up to an epilogue that left everyone suspended: not only did he reveal what “Borderland” really is, but also traced the ground for new mysteries that will accompany us in the next adventure.

Alice in Borderland 3: the trailer and everything we know so far

As Alice in Borderland 2 ends: the summary

(Attention spoiler!)

The Alice in Borderland 2 ending has finally clarified the sense of that surreal world. Everything originated from the impact of a meteorite on Tokyo: Arisu and the other characters remained victims of the explosion, suffering a cardiac arrest. What seemed to be an alternative reality in the series was nothing more than a sort of limbo between life and death, a territory in which souls fought to decide whether to go back or abandon themselves definitively. The “games”, therefore, never existed in the real world, but represented the inner struggle of each character to survive. An idea that has transformed the violence of games into a metaphor on the fragility and value of life.

As in the manga, even in the series the path ends with an apparent liberation: those who choose to return to life awakens to the hospital, without remembering anything. But a detail leaves many questions open: the Joker card. In the paper version the Joker is the ferryman of the souls who accompanies those who want to leave Borderland towards the return. On TV, however, the story ends with a disturbing shot on paper: a clue that could transform the Joker into a passage symbol and, perhaps, into a new fearful opponent. The ending also underlines another crucial choice: not all the characters have decided to return to the real world. Those who remained, in fact, have agreed to become a citizen of Borderland, transforming themselves in the future into game master or in the opponent for new players. This is the fate of the kings and queens of the cards seen so far, former participants who had decided to remain in that dimension. Time, however, does not flow in the same way for everyone.

Arisu and Usagi, upon awakening, do not remember anything about the tests faced together. Yet they warn an inexplicable connection, as if an invisible thread continued to unite them. Their last walk in the real world suggests that the two destinies are destined to cross again. In addition to spectacular games, “Alice in Borderland” has always talked about inner survival. The protagonists, crushed by trauma and solitudes, found an opportunity for rebirth in that limbo: Arisu rediscovered the desire to live, Usagi passed the mourning, Chishiya learned to reconnect with humanity. As if to say: life deserves to be lived, even without remembering why, given that every experience – real or imagined – leaves a sign within us.