Alice in Borderland 3: the trailer and everything we know so far

Alice in Borderland 3 is finally about to arrive and the very first teaser trailer of the new episodes has just come out. It was 2023 when Netflix confirmed the renewal of one of the most loved series by the public, as well as one of the first survival game of the streaming platform, a genre started from this series and brought to success, then, by the Squid Game phenomenon. Thus, the Japanese series based on the survival thriller manga, “Imawa no Kuni No Alice”, original graphic novel by Haro Aso published by Shogakukan Inc, will continue its story with a new season ready to keep all the fans of this exciting, unsettling and wonderful series glued to the screen. Directed by Shinsuke Sato and played by Kento Yamazaki (Kingdom, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K) and Tao Tsuchiya (Library Wars: Book of Memories, Mare), Alice in Borderland is ready to expand his plot but we enter more in detail to discover everything we know so far on Alice in Borderland 3 and when he will debut Netflix.

Alice in Borderland 3: the teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cawciltt1u

Alice in Borderland 3, what we know so far

In the third season of Alice in Borderland we know that Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya return to the cast in the respective roots of Arisu and Usagi. Netflix spoke of a great evolution of these two characters who will continue to live in the world of Borderland. Among the other certain information on chapter 3 of the series there is also the return of director Shinsuke Sato.

The announcement of the renewal of Alice in Borderland 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@netflixjp)

Alice in Borderland 3: when it comes out on Netflliix

Alice in Borderland 3 is released on Netflix on September 25, 2025.