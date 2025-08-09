“Alien: planet earth”: a series of science fiction that fascinates and makes you think





The “Alien” saga expands and does so with a new TV series, “Alien: Planet Terra” arriving on Disney+ from 13 August with the first two episodes followed by a new one per week. It is a serial story of eight episodes, curated by the Emmy Noah Hawley Prize, which enters fully into the science fiction universe born from the brilliant mind of Ridley Scott in 1979.

It was precisely close to the early 1980s, in fact, that the British director had given birth to what would become one of the Sci -Fi gender masterpieces, terrifying the public from all over the world with his fascinating and terrifying Xenomorphic, an alien creature conceived by the Swiss artist Hr Giger and materially made by the Italian Carlo Rambaldi – the same name behind the alien of Et – thanks to this “monster” He won an Oscar for the best special effects in 1980.

From a symbol of the horror to pop icon, the Xenomorph of Alien di Strada has made a lot of it and is about to return to incurate once again terror in the “Alien: planet Earth” series that transports us to an imaginary future where alien life forms clash with an increasingly greedy, mean and eager humanity of defeating death and dominating the world.

Alien: planet earth, the plot

But before revealing you as the highly anticipated series “Alien: planet earth” seemed to us, of which we saw the first episodes in preview, let’s focus on the story he tells.

We are in 2120. The land is governed by five companies: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this it was cyborgs (human beings with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) coexist with human beings. But the rules of the game change when the young prodigy, founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation, reveals a new technological progress: the hybrids (humanoid robots with human consciousness).

The first hybrid prototype, called “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race towards immortality.

“Alien: planet earth”, much more than a horror story and terrifying monsters

What “Alien: planet earth” manages to do very well is to get into tip of feet and with respect in the legendary saga of which it is part. In fact, the references to Alien’s first film are clear and Noah Hawley’s desire to enrich but do not upset the world he has chosen to expand. And this is definitely appreciable.

While inspired by the original, however, qUeast series shows that he has his own personality adapting perfectly to the times he tells of which he shows the limits, contradictions, strengths and weaknesses. “Alien: planet earth” tries to give us a possible version of the future of humanity with a current, deep, intense story that focuses both on the topics covered such as immortality, fear of the different, power, technology but also on the characters, their emotions, their bonds.

In addition, with an excellent direction, script, photography and special effects, this new “alien” proves not only a pleasant series to look at but a real stratified world in which to immerse yourself with your mind and heart.

For the entire duration of the story, the public is constantly faced with multiple existential questions: “What does it mean human being?”, “Humans are really better than the machines?”, “What are we used to consider evil and what is actually the same thing?”.

“Alien: planet earth” pushes us continuously to reflect on all this and does it by balancing the moments of action very well, where the story goes on, to those of description where the action stops to leave room for the characters and the reflective ideas.

A great job with this series has been done. A saga has been modernized while keeping the main components that made it iconic. The horror nature of the story remains with a right focus on monsters – more and more and more and more realistic and frightening – but we focus much more on the human factor, on the philosophical, political, moral aspect of history and on all -round entertainment that entertains but above all leave something emotional.

So far, this series has not disappointed us and we are sure that it will not even do it in the end.

VOTE: 7.5