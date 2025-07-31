Alien: Planet Earth, when the episodes on Disney+come out: the complete calendar

On Disney+ it arrives Alien: planet earththe new chapter of the franchise born from the 1979 film directed by Ridley Scott. The eight episodes series, created by Noah Hawley, sees in the cast Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diffo Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sentcindiver.

Alien: Planet Earth, the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajddm9z2cqe

According to the advances on the plot, the series is set in 2120. The land is governed by five companies: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this corporate era, cyborgs (human beings with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) coexist with humans. But the rules of the game change when the young founder and Cel prodigy of the prodigy corporation reveals a new technological progress: the hybrids (humanoid robots with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype, called Wendy, marks a new dawn in the race towards immortality. After the spaceship of the Weyland-Yutani company crashes on Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids face mysterious forms of life, more terrifying than anyone could have imagined.

Alien: Planet Earth, when the episodes come out: the complete calendar

Alien: Planet Earth debuts on Disney+ on August 13, 2025 with the first two episodes. The remaining six will come out weekly. Here is the complete calendar.