Alignment of the planets, at what time and how to see the parade of the 7 planets in the sky

Credit: Stellarium



For several days now the news is circulated on the net according to which the February 28, 2025 there will be an extraordinary one alignment planetary of 7 planets of the Solar System (Mercury,Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) in the evening sky. Although technically correct, the date of February 28th has nothing specialsince the 7 planets mentioned are already visible simultaneously in heaven from 23 Februarywhile the 6 planets Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune have already made themselves protagonists of the alignment of January 25 and from that moment they have always remained visible simultaneously after the sunset. The only small difference is the presence of a very small sickle of the moon in the west. In this article we provide you with all the details on how and when to observe this splendid planetary alignment, with the planets from Mercury to Saturn visible naked eyewhile Uranus and Neptune will be visible with adequate tools.

Recall that the term “Planetary alignment” is impropersince the 7 planets will not be aligned on a straight line in space: they will simply all be visible simultaneously in the sky, since they will find themselves on the same part of the Solar System with respect to the earth.

Where and when to observe the alignment of the planets

The spectacle of the planetary alignment begins Shortly after sunset of the sun, which in these days takes place around 18:00. Of the 7 planets present simultaneously in heaven, Only 5 are visible to the naked eye (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn), while the others two (Uranus and Neptune) are visible only using binoculars. In reality of these 5, only Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter are easily identifiable, while Saturn it is angularly close to the sun, so it will be quite difficult Identify it to the west in the sunset glow. It is therefore necessary to have a West horizon completely clearfor example by the sea, to have hopes to identify it.

The time slot in which all 7 planets are present simultaneously in the sky ranges from the sunset, to 18:00up to 18:45time of sunset of Saturn. The “Lord of the Rings” will be the first planet to set, followed by Mercury half an hour later and from Venus around 20:40. Jupiter and Mars will remain longer in the sky, setting respectively at 1:40 am and 4:30 in the morning.

How to find the 7 planets in the sky

Referring to 18:30, taking on having the west west horizon, Saturn He will find himself at only 3rd in height on the horizon (for comparison, a handful closed at the distance of one arm from our eyes covers a corner distance of about 10 ° in the sky). A little further up, 7th on the horizon, we find instead Mercury. Our advice, however, is to identify before Venus At 24 ° on the West horizon, and then identify Mercury and Saturn simply going out vertically towards the horizon. Venus is easily recognizable because it will be the brightest star in the west. Between Venus and Mercury we also find Neptune At 11th on the West horizon, but between its low brightness and the sunset glow, recognizing it through binoculars or a small telescope is a challenge.

Mars and Jupiter are more easily recognizable. Starting from the south-east cardinal point, we first meet the Sirio star, the brightest star of the night sky, and then Mars at 56 ° in height, with its unmistakable reddish coloring. To the right of Mars, in correspondence of the South Cardinal Point, we find Jupiter at 69 ° in height. Even if you have not been able to identify Mars, Jupiter is easily identifiable starting exactly from the South Cardinal Point. Going up with our eyes, in fact, we will find first the constellation of Orion and then Jupiter above it. The last planet, Uranuson the other hand, is located at 60 ° in height on the south-west horizon, visible only through binoculars.