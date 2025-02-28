All 81 novels proposed for the Witch 2025 Award

At 12 today the deadline for presenting the books to the 79th edition of the Strega Prize expired. The friends of Sunday, the historical nucleus of the jury, proposed 81 novels in all, published, as per the regulation, between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025.

It will now be up to the Management Committee – of which Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Melania G. Mazzucco, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi and Giovanni Solimine are part – the task of selecting the twelve titles admitted to the next phase of the prize.

The dozen will be officially announced next Tuesday 15 April, during a press conference to be held at the Chamber of Commerce of Rome, nela room of the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Adriano. Here are all 81 titles presented, in alphabetical order.

The 81 novels proposed for the Witch 2025