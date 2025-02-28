All 81 novels proposed for the Witch 2025 Award

All 81 novels proposed for the Witch 2025 Award

At 12 today the deadline for presenting the books to the 79th edition of the Strega Prize expired. The friends of Sunday, the historical nucleus of the jury, proposed 81 novels in all, published, as per the regulation, between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025.

It will now be up to the Management Committee – of which Pietro Abate, Giuseppe D’Avino, Valeria Della Valle, Alberto Foschini, Paolo Giordano, Dacia Maraini, Melania G. Mazzucco, Gabriele Pedullà, Stefano Petrocchi, Marino Sinibaldi and Giovanni Solimine are part – the task of selecting the twelve titles admitted to the next phase of the prize.

The dozen will be officially announced next Tuesday 15 April, during a press conference to be held at the Chamber of Commerce of Rome, nela room of the Temple of Vibia Sabina and Adriano. Here are all 81 titles presented, in alphabetical order.

The 81 novels proposed for the Witch 2025

  1. Valerio Aiolli, Portofino blues (Voland), proposed by Laura Bosio
  2. Roberto went, The crocodile of Palermo (The ship of Teseo), proposed by Roberto Alajmo
  3. Saba Anglana, Mrs. wonder (Sellerio Editore Palermo), proposed by Igiaba Scego
  4. Rossano Astremo, Naked of father (Solferino), proposed by Francesco Caringella
  5. Andrea Bajani, The anniversary (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi
  6. Beatrice Beneforti, Martyr at home (Castelvecchi), proposed by Gabriele Ametrano
  7. Giorgio Biferale, I’m almost ready (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Leonardo Colombati
  8. Michele Bitossi, But I almost almost (Accent), proposed by Daniele Rielli
  9. Giuliano Brenna, The smell of the courtyards (The branch and the Edizioni leaf), proposed by Franco Buffoni
  10. Vito Bruschini, The Devil’s bankers. The Bergmeyer brothers (Newton Compton Editori), proposed by Laura Massacra
  11. Dario Buzzolan, Shack and puppets (Mondadori), proposed by Massimo Gramellini
  12. Cosimo Calamini, Iron and rust (Morellini), proposed by Roberta Mazzanti
  13. Nicola Campiotti, All among us is infinite (Sperling & Kupfer), proposed by Giovanna Melandri
  14. Emanuele Canzaniello, Breviary of the Indies (Wojtek), proposed by Giuseppe Montesano
  15. Piera Carlomagno, Wherever I’ll go (Solferino), proposed by Valeria Parrella
  16. Elvio Carrieri, Poor to us (Ventanas), proposed by Valerio Berruti
  17. Gino Castaldo, The boy of the century or the lost revolution (Harpercollins Italy), proposed by Neri Marcorè
  18. Giuseppe Cerasa, Sicilian curtain. Stories of women, passions, secrets, mafia and heroes without glory (Aragno), proposed by Antonio Monda
  19. Antonella Cilento, The Babylonian (Bompiani), proposed by Sandra Petrignani
  20. Tiziana d’Osso, Twelve (Round Robin Editrice), proposed by Ignazio Marino
  21. Riccardo De Gennaro, The fourth floor (Mirage Edizioni), proposed by Leopoldo Fabiani
  22. Federica De Paolis, By Mother (Feltrinelli), proposed by Giancarlo de Cataldo
  23. Anna di Cagno, The year of the Garuffa (Arkadia), proposed by Ilaria Catastini
  24. Pier Paolo Di Mino, The splendor. Vol. 1: Hans’s childhood (Laurana Editore), proposed by Saverio Simonelli
  25. Simona Dolce, Rosamund Fischer’s real name (Mondadori), proposed by Filippo La Porta
  26. Paola Fabiani, Coralumium (Helicon), proposed by Marcello Rotili
  27. Mario Falcone, Leuta (Arkadia), proposed by Gianpiero Gamaleri
  28. Angelo Ferracuti, The son of Forrest Gump (Mondadori), proposed by Lorenzo Pavolini
  29. Roberto Ferrucci, The world he made (The ship of Teseo), proposed by Claudio Magris
  30. Enrico Fink, Patriclinear. A story of ghosts (Lindau), proposed by Ottavia Piccolo
  31. Mariagloria Fontana, Come from the darkness (Castelvecchi), proposed by Alfonso Celotto
  32. Dario Franceschini, Aqua and Tera (The ship of Teseo), proposed by Romano Montroni
  33. Katia Fundarò, Familienalbum (Ischìre), proposed by Riccardo Cavaller
  34. Deborah Gambetta, Incompleteness. A story by Kurt Gödel (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Claudia Durastanti
  35. Michele Gambino, One piece at a time. History of a journalist and his time (Manni), proposed by Carlo d’amicis
  36. Giorgio Ghiotti, House you were (Hacca), proposed by Giulia Caminito
  37. Monica Giorgi, Serena Marchi, Tomorrow we go to the sea. Wimbledon, anarchy, prisons, exile and new worlds (Fandango Libri), proposed by Pierluigi Battista
  38. Giovanni Greco, Club 27 (Ponte alle Grazie), proposed by Maria Teresa Carbone
  39. Silvia Grossi, The island of Elsa (Books of the Arco), proposed by Giovanni Maritati
  40. Riccardo Ilmini, Spectra devils cristi us (Neo Edizioni), proposed by Michele Dalai
  41. Daniele Kong, Beasts on the run (Coconino Press), proposed by Simonetta Sciandivasci
  42. Sergio the closed, The cemetery of the machines (Mirage Edizioni), proposed by Giuseppe Lupo
  43. Emanuele Ludovisi, The great amateur of Lisbon (Palombi Editori), proposed by Marcello Ciccaglioni
  44. Wanda Marasco, From behind this world (Neri Pozza), proposed by Giulia Ciarapica
  45. Sebastiano Martini, The imperfect desire (Arkadia), proposed by Claudio Strinati
  46. Renato Martinoni, Memories of sounds and lights. History of a poet and his madness (Manni), proposed by Pietro Gibellini
  47. Michele Masneri, Paradise (Adelphi), proposed by Gian Arturo Ferrari
  48. Giulio Milani, Code CANALINI. Ungrateful homelands! (Transeuropa), proposed by Massimo Onofri
  49. Francesca Romana Mormile, Of what is there, nothing is missing (Marlin), proposed by Rosa Maria Grillo
  50. Andrea Moro, Fifty -one days (The ship of Teseo), proposed by Paolo Di Paolo
  51. Erica Mou, One thing for which you will hate me (Fandango Libri), proposed by Concita De Gregorio
  52. Mimmo muolo, Rebel at night. A Christmas story (Paoline Editorial Libri), proposed by Giovanni Grasso
  53. Raffaele Nigro, The gift of love (The ship of Teseo), proposed by Renato Minore
  54. Paolo Nori, I close the door and scream (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli
  55. Ciriaco Offeddu, Istella Mea (Giunti Editore), proposed by Giuseppe Conte
  56. Ilaria Palomba, Purgatory (Alter Ego), proposed by Francesca Pansa
  57. Piergiorgio Paterlini, Confiteor (Piemme), proposed by Lorenza Foschini
  58. Gianluca Peciola, The line of silence. History of family and armed struggle (Solferino), proposed by Gioacchino De Chirico
  59. Morena Pedriali Errani, The sky above Gaza has no colors (Perrone), proposed by Giorgio Nisini
  60. Alessandro Perissinotto, The war of the crossbar (Mondadori), proposed by Alessandro Barbero
  61. Attilio Piovano, The butterfly tattoo (Gremese Editore), proposed by Silvana Cirillo
  62. Nikolai Prestia, The consciousness of the plants (Marsilio), proposed by Daniele Mencarelli
  63. Annella Prisco, We, the secret (Guide), proposed by Corrado Calabro
  64. Giuseppe Procaccini, Glass doors. Intertwined short stories and three interludes (Nemapress), proposed by Sergio Santoro
  65. Stefano Rapone, Tales written by naked women (Rizzoli Lizard), proposed by Beppe Cottafavi
  66. Elisabetta Rasy, Lost this sea is (Rizzoli), proposed by Giorgio Ficara
  67. Christmas Antonio Rossi, The infinite line. Novel of the novels (Bertoni), proposed by Nicola Bottiglieri
  68. Paolo Ruffilli, Lisbon fires (Passigli), proposed by Maurizio Cucchi
  69. Michele Ruol, Inventory of what remains after the forest burns (Terrarossa), proposed by Walter Veltroni
  70. Carmelo Sardo, Nights without memory (Bibliotheka Edizioni), proposed by Angelo Piero Cappello
  71. Emiliano is disappointed, Read Dante in Tor Bella Monaca (And/or), proposed by Marco Cassini
  72. Massimiliano Scudeletti, The disenchantment lagoon (Arkadia), proposed by Giovanni Pacchiano
  73. Sonia Serazzi, An abundant light (Rubbettino), proposed by Romana Petri
  74. Nadia Terranova, What I know of you (Guanda), proposed by Salvatore Silvano Nigro
  75. Hilary Tiscione, Bristle (Alessandro Polidoro Editore), proposed by Filippo Bologna
  76. Giorgia Tolfo, Wild Swimming (Bompiani), proposed by Laura Pugno
  77. Cecilia Tosi, Maremma perestrojka (Round Robin Editrice), proposed by Luciana Castellina
  78. Giorgio Van Staten, The rebel. Extraordinary life of Nada Parri (Laterza), proposed by Edoardo Nesi
  79. Grazia Verasani, Madridda Hotel (Marsilio), proposed by Enrico Deaglio
  80. Nicoletta Verna, Glass days (Einaudi), proposed by Elena Stancanelli
  81. Annamaria Zizza, The Sicilian Dolciera (Marlin), proposed by Marcello Fois.

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

