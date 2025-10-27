All Her Fault: trailer, plot, cast and release date on Sky for the mystery thriller series

A new series for thrill-seekers is arriving on Sky and NOW: from the bestseller of the same name (unpublished in Italy) by award-winning author Andrea Mara, the psychological thriller All Her Fault, which marks the return to the small screen of the winner of an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards Sarah Snook (Succession), here protagonist and producer of the project. Below is all the information on the cast, plot and release date, and the official trailer in the original language with Italian subtitles.

The cast of All Her Fault

Along with Sarah Snook, co-stars are Dakota Fanning (The Watcher, Ripley) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). The series is written and created by Megan Gallagher, executive produced alongside Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, along with Sarah Snook, Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings.

The main cast includes Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud and Kartiah Vergara. The recurring cast includes Johnny Carr, Linda Cooper and Melanie Vallejo. Episodes 1-4 are directed by Minkie Spiro, while episodes 5-8 are directed by Kate Dennis. The production is handled by Terry Gould.

What All Her Fault is about

Marissa Irvine picked up her son Milo after an afternoon of playing with a friend from his new school. But the woman who answers the door is not a mother she knows. It’s not the nanny. He doesn’t have Milo with him. That’s when Marissa begins to realize that her son is missing. All Her Fault is a breathtaking psychological thriller that uncovers a community’s deepest secrets, revealing layers of deceit and betrayal hidden behind seemingly perfect lives.

When All Her Fault comes out on Sky and NOW

The season consists of eight episodes, which will be released on Sky and streaming on NOW starting from Sunday 23 November.

The trailer for All Her Fault