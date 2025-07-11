All speed cameras will be mapped: here’s what changes for Italian motorists

The census of the speed cameras present on the Italian territory is underway.



All speed camera installed in Italy will be census And motorists will be able to know theirs exact location: this is what the amendment is provided for Infrastructure decree proposed by the League and approved yesterday, July 10, by the Chamber of Deputies. To deal with this “census” will be directly the 7,896 Italian municipalities, who will have to collect and transmit all the data to the Ministry of Transport, who will publish them on their site where they can be consulted by the population.

The goal of this amendment is to guarantee a greater transparency: At the moment, in fact, we do not know exactly how many speed cameras are present in the Italian territory, nor where they are. But the government also intervened to better regulate the use of these tools, given that the municipal administrations have often been accused of installing speed detectors not so much to improve the road safetybut rather for collect The money of the fines.

Any device not registered within 60 days From the entry into force of the law it will be considered unusable. In other words, if the speed camera has not been recorded by the Municipality, the sanctions for speeding will not be considered valid.

What changes with the new DL Infrastructure

In short, with the new decree all the speed cameras on the whole national territory will be mapped And motorists will be able to know exactly Both their position and the total number. Municipalities will have 60 days to survey these devices, otherwise they will be considered unusable: for each device it will be indicated type, brand and model.

In addition to the mapping, the government has introduced more stringent rules, including:

The obligation to clearly report the presence of a speed camera, with the signs that will have to be to one minimum distance of 200 meters on suburban roads and 75 meters on urban ones.

The notice must be well readable and not covered by vegetation, other signs or obstacles.

And not covered by vegetation, other signs or obstacles. Generic signs will no longer be valid As “electronic speed control”, especially if they do not indicate the precise distance from the automotive.

So far, municipalities and provinces have managed the installation of speed cameras almost in complete autonomy, simply subjecting a preventive authorization to the Ministry of Transport, and then install the tools without too many limitations. Precisely for this reason, the official number of speed cameras is not clear: according to some estimates, the figure could be around the 15,000 and 20,000, But it is still difficult to estimate the total at national level.

Among other things, in recent years new, increasingly modern and precise models have also been introduced: in addition to the classic fixed speed cameras, the versions have increased mobile (used for example by the local police for temporary controls), as well as i tutor which measure the average speed between two points and the so -called Scout Speedinstalled on board police cars and able to calculate the speed of cars in both senses.

At this point, however, many will be wondering how it is possible that Google Maps detect some speed cameras. In reality, this type of reports are allowed, provided that only preventive information is limited to providing information, such as the reporting of generic “risk areas”, so as not to compromise the effectiveness of the control activities.

The question of homologation

The decree, however, did not clarify the tied problem to the approval of the speed cameras: in 2024, in fact, a sentence of the Court of Cassation had established that the fines made by the speed cameras could be considered valid only if the plants had previously been “approved” and not only “authorized” by the Ministry.

In particular, the highway code distinguishes between:

Approval, that is, a more streamlined procedure with which the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport authorizes the use of a device after verifying its basic characteristics;

that is, a more streamlined procedure with which the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport authorizes the use of a device after verifying its basic characteristics; Approvalthat is, a more complex and rigorous technical procedure that should follow precise standards to verify the perfect functionality and compliance of the appliance to the criteria established by law.

According to what reported by the Ministry of Transport, among the objectives of this census there is also that of distinguish between the approved and approved speed cameras, thus being able to intervene for comply All devices installed at national level.